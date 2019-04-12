It is the second smallest union territory of India and is represented by one parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The voters in Daman and Diu Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 1) elect just one Member of Parliament who represents the concerns of the whole Union Territory in the Lower House of Parliament.

Following the implementation of the Goa, Daman and Diu Reorganization Act of 1987, the Daman and Diu Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1987.

It was in the same year that it fought its first Lok Sabha elections.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Patel Lalubhai Babubhai of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Babubhai bagged 46960 votes and defeated Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the INC who got 37738 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kessur Goan and Bahujan Samaj Party's Bhavesh Patel were also in the fray in the 16th Lok Sabha election for this seat.

A total of 1316 votes were pressed on the NOTA button in the last election. The total turnaround of voters were 87,233 voters.

The primary electoral contest for the seat is between the BJP and INC. Though several other regional parties and independent candudates would also contest for the seat.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.