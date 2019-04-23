close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency

Dausa constituency covers eight assembly segments – Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot.

Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency

Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Harish Chandra Meena of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 45 thousand votes. He had defeated Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena of the National People's Party (India). Harish Meena had secured 315059 votes while Kirodi Lal Meena got 269655 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 61.08 percent across 1815 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Namo Narain Meena of the Indian National Congress and Shiv Pal Gurjar who was an Independent.

However, the Dausa Seat is lying vacant since 2018 after Harish Meena left BJP and joined INC weeks ahead of Rajasthan Assembly election in December 2018.

In the year 2009,  Kirodi Lal Meena, an Independent managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.37 lakh votes against Independent candidate Qummer Rubbani. While Meena got 433666 seats, Rubbani secured 295907 seats.

Other members in the fray were Laxman of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ram Kishore Meena of the Indian National Congress.

