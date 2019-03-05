Day after resigning from SAD, Punjab MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joins Congress

New Delhi: A day after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab MP Sher Singh Ghubaya on Tuesday joined the Congress. He was inducted to the grand old party in presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Ghubaya represents the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

On Monday, the two-time sitting MP resigned from the primary membership of the party. The SAD has, however, claimed that Ghubaya was already expelled from the party for 'anti-party activities'.

His party switch comes barely months ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

(With inputs from IANS)