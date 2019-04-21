Declare your PM candidate: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asks Opposition

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the Opposition to declare its Prime Ministerial nominee for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The Shiv Sena chief made these remarks while addressing a rally at Satara in western Maharashtra.

Speaking during the rally in Satara, Thackeray also took a dig at the sitting NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale who is in the fray against Shiv Sena's Narendra Patil.

"Before challenging the BJP-Sena alliance, the Opposition should decide on its prime ministerial candidate," the Sena chief said.



The Sena president added that the Satara MP is known for his minimum attendance in Parliament.

"People of Satara should decide whether they want a candidate who will speak in Lok Sabha or the current one known for speaking nothing," he said.

In Maharashtra, which sends 48 number of MPs to Lok Sabha, the main electoral battle is between the saffron combine of the Sena-BJP and the alliance of the Congress and NCP and other regional parties.