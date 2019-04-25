Deeply disappointed with Congress decision to not field Priyanka from Varanasi: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday took a dig at the Congress for not fielding Priyanka Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

In a blog titled 'Refuge in Wayanad and a Refuge Away From Varanasi – The Story of a Family Dynasty', the senior BJP leader said that she was deeply disappointed with the Congress for deciding against giving ticket to Priyanka to contest from Varanasi. He added that Priyanka took a formal plunge into politics two months ago and her entry into politics has driven home the point that India has changed and the voters are not going to support dynasties anymore.

"Deeply disappointed with the Congress Party’s decision of not fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Varanasi. The last two months that she has been in the public life has driven home the point, “India has changed, dynasties don’t matter". Her exit from the contest shows what matters," Jaitley said.

Jaitley added that the Congress leaders always believed that Priyanka's formal entry into politics will boost the prospects of the party but this myth has been broken. He remarked that the cards are now out in open and people can see that Priyanka is not going to change Congress' fortune. Jaitley also advised Congress to introspect what has the party done for the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli in the last forty years and compare it to the development carried out by PM Modi in Varanasi since 2014.

"The myth of ‘Priyanka will make a difference’ was worth a lakh. Today, the myth has lost its value. The cards are out in the open for public scrutiny. The Gandhis must introspect the plight of Amethi and Rae Bareli in the last forty years and compare it to what the Prime Minister has done in Varanasi in the past five years," noted Jaitley.

Jaitley took a potshot at the Congress hours after the grand old party confirmed that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will not contest from Varanasi and instead gave ticket to local leader and five-time legislator Ajay Rai from Varanasi. It may be recalled that Rai had contested against Modi in 2014 too and he had forfeited his deposit too.

The speculations that Priyanka may contest against Modi from Varanasi started doing the rounds after she herself said she was willing to contest against if the party will ask her to do so. Congress president Rahul Gandhi added to the speculation when he said in an interview last week that he will like to leave everyone in suspense over Priyanka's candidature from Varanasi.