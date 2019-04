As many as seven veteran officers on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital, as reported by news agency ANI.

The officers --Lt Gen JBS Yadav, Lt Gen RN Singh, Lt Gen SK Patyal, Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Colonel RK Tripathi, and Wing Commander Navneet Magon joined the party at the BJP headquarters.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present at the event.