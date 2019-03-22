Delhi BJP lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal's controversial tweet, says it is a violation of poll code

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Friday lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his controversial tweet that depicted his party symbol, a broom chasing a "Hindu swastika", saying it is a violation of the model code of conduct and aims at disrupting communal harmony.

The Aam Aadmi Party should be invalidated and strict action should be taken against it for attempts to incite communal tension, Gupta said.

The tweet, posted late night on March 20, triggered an uproar on the social media, with the Twitterati slamming the Delhi chief minister for his post, prompting the ruling party to come out with a clarification saying it was not 'Swastik' but the Nazi symbol that the AAP leader had tweeted.

"It is not only an objectionable tweet aimed at disrupting the communal harmony but also a violation of the model code of conduct.

"What is the kind of message he (Kejriwal) wants to send out? We demand that their party is invalidated and strict action taken against them for attempts to incite communal tension," Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged that the AAP was trying to incite communal tensions by "politicising the cow" and said it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

The BJP's reaction had come on a tweet by AAP Lok Sabha poll candidate Raghav Chadha in which he wrote "door to door campaigning by BJP" and posted a photo of a cow and a calf standing at the doorstep of a house.