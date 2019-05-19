Delhi Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

New Delhi: Polling for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, panning over seven phases, will conclude on Sunday evening.

Once polling concludes at 6.30 PM on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

Live TV

Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

In Delhi, electors voted for 7 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of election on May 12. People voted for Chandni Chowk, East Delhi , New Delhi, North East Delhi , North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Delhi recorded 60.51 percent voter's turn out. The total number of electors were 14316453,while the voter's turnout was 8662912.

Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019 | West Bengal Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019 | Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

Chandni Chowk recorded 62.68 percent voting. The total number of electors were 1561828 while the voter's turnout was 978921. North East Delhi recorded 63.66 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2289493 while the voter's turnout was 1457453.

East Delhi recorded 61.64 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2038270 while the voter's turnout was 1256329. New Delhi recorded 56.86 percent voting. The total number of electors were 1615994 while the voter's turnout was 918900.

North West Delhi recorded 58.96 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2377604 while the voter's turnout was 1401815. West Delhi recorded 60.71 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2367509 while the voter's turnout was 1437330.

South Delhi recorded 58.68 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2065755 while the voter's turnout was 1212164.