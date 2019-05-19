close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lok sabha election exit poll results

Delhi Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

Polling for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, panning over seven phases, will conclude on Sunday evening.

Delhi Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today&#039;s Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

New Delhi: Polling for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, panning over seven phases, will conclude on Sunday evening.

Once polling concludes at 6.30 PM on May 19, various pollsters  and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

Live TV

Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

In Delhi, electors voted for 7 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of election on May 12. People voted for Chandni Chowk, East Delhi , New Delhi, North East Delhi , North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Delhi recorded 60.51 percent voter's turn out. The total number of electors were 14316453,while the voter's turnout was 8662912.

Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019 | West Bengal Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019 | Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

Chandni Chowk recorded 62.68 percent voting. The total number of electors were 1561828 while the voter's turnout was 978921. North East Delhi recorded 63.66 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2289493 while the voter's turnout was 1457453.

East Delhi recorded 61.64 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2038270  while the voter's turnout was 1256329. New Delhi recorded 56.86 percent voting. The total number of electors were 1615994 while the voter's turnout was 918900.

North West Delhi recorded 58.96 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2377604 while the voter's turnout was 1401815. West Delhi recorded 60.71 percent voting.  The total number of electors were 2367509 while the voter's turnout was 1437330.

South Delhi recorded 58.68 percent voting. The total number of electors were 2065755 while the voter's turnout was 1212164.

Tags:
lok sabha election exit poll resultsToday's Chanakya exit poll 2019CVoter exit poll 2019CSDS exit poll 2019IPSOS exit poll 2019Axis exit poll 2019CNX exit poll 2019Neta exit poll 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Delhi Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2019
Next
Story

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi casts his vote in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Crude bombs hurled by miscreants at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarani