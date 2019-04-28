Deoria Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Live TV

Kalraj Mishra was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader Mishra bagged the total of 4,96,500 votes.

Niyaj Ahmad of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who got 2,31,114 votes, was the runner-up in the 2014 polls.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

Mishra, who has been a Member of the Rajya Sabha three times and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Deoria constituency in Uttar Pradesh, has decided not to contest the 2019 polls due to his rising age.

Mishra's decision is in line with the party's philosophy of retiring its leaders after they attain the age of 75.

This time, the BJP has fielded Ramapati Ram Tripathi from Deoria seat, while Vinod Kumar Jaiswal has been nominated as the candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD combine. The INC has fielded Niaz Ahmad from here.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.