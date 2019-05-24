Despite BJP sweep in Karnataka, coalition government to remain intact

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Friday said there is no threat to the JDS-Congress coalition in the state after the BJP nearly swept the Lok Sabha polls leaving just one seat to coalition partners. This was declared by Congress leaders after the informal meeting of the Cabinet in which Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was also present.

"Today, honourable Chief Minister had called an informal Cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation after the Parliamentary election results, both countrywide as well as our state elections," said G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He said that the coalition will continue in the state under the leadership of Kumaraswamy."We have discussed this at length. This mandate has been given to the national elections and not the state elections. We will continue in the state and our coalition will continue under the leadership of the Shri Kumaraswamy ji and all our MLAs are with us," he said.

The deputy chief minister also said that the government was attempting to destabilise their government."The Opposition is trying to destabilize our government but they will not be successful. We will not allow them to be successful in destabilising our government," he said.

Parameshwara also informed media that the ministers of the Congress party also met under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and has reposed the confidence in HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also dismissed speculation of falling of the Coalition government in the state. "There is no threat to the government (state)," he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 26 seats while 1 seat each was bagged by Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka.

