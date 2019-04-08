Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary constituencies. It was formed in 1977.

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 10) has six segments of the legislative assembly, one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The constituency is not reserved for any category which means it falls into the General Category.

The electors in the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ramadoss secured 468194 votes and defeated PS Mohan of the AIADMK who got 391048 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has again fielded former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss from the Dharmapuri constituency while the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has given its ticket to P Palaniappan.

Among other parties, the BSP has fielded C Sivanandham while DMK has declared S Senthil Kumar as its candidate from the Dharmapuri seat.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.