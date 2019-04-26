Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal.

Diamond Harbour represents the city of Diamond Harbour which is located in the South 24 Parganas District.

The Diamond Harbour Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 21) was formed prior to the 1951 elections.

It comprises of seven segments with one being reserved for the SC category.

They are Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachhia, Bishnupur (SC), Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiaburuz.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19.

In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Abhishek Banerjee of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee got 508481 votes and decimated CPM candidate Dr Abul Hasnat who bagged 437183 votes.

The stakes are high for ruling TMC and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.