DMK

DMK candidate from Vellore booked on charges of bribing voters

Kathir Anand had been in the middle of a raging storm ever since the Income Tax department had conducted a raid at premises owned by him in Vellore district.

In a setback for DMK just a day before voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election gets underway, its candidate from Vellore - Kathir Anand - was booked on charges of attempting to bribe voters.

News agency ANI reported that a case was registered against Anand by Katpadi Police on charges of attempting to bribe voters as well as for filing a false affidavit.

The FIR is learnt to have been filed because Anand, son of veteran party leader Durai Murugan, allegedly gave false information in his poll affidavit.

Anand had been in the middle of a raging storm ever since the Income Tax department had conducted a raid at premises owned by him in Vellore district - on March 30. At the time, Rs 10.50 lakh was recovered which was said to be unaccounted cash. Unaccounted money - Rs 11.53 crore - was also recovered subsequently from the premises of an associate believed to be close to Anand.

Anand has attempted to defend himself by saying that the I-T raid was a conspiracy against him and his party, and that every member of his family - including him - are Income Tax assesses.

