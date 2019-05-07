Don't know much about Balakot air strike, Indo-Pak relations: BJP candidate Sunny Deol

Bharatiya Janata Party's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol may have been vocal against Pakistan in reel life, but the same can't be said of in real life.

The actor-turned-politician, who starred in top grossing patriotic movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Border, admitted that he doesn't know much about the Balakot air strikes or the Indo-Pakistan relations.

Talking to the media during a campaign rally Tuesday, Deol refused to comment about the India Pakistan relations. “I am here to serve people, if I win then maybe I will have my opinion, not now,” said the 62-year-old.

Taking a swipe at Congress candidate and sitting Gurdaspur MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar, Deol said, “Jakhar keeps on saying what he wants. He is also contesting the election. Let him speak. He knows that I have come here for work and serve people. That's why he is afraid.”

Jakhar had accused Deol of having "no understating" of issues in Punjab. "Sunny Deol is unaware of the issues in Punjab and Gurdaspur. People are fast developing a perception about him that he is limited to cinema. Whenever he meets people and holds interaction with them, one will come to know about real Sunny Deol," Jakhar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Politics is not a time pass activity. This is a serious business which involves serving the people," said Jakhar further.

Deol, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are criss-crossing Haryana over the next four days to campaign for the May 12 polls on 10 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of the ongoing seven-phased general elections ends.

Deol will hold road shows at Sirsa and at Yamuna Nagar which falls under Ambala Lok Sabha constituency later this week.