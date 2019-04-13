Don't vote for CPM or Congress: Mamata Banerjee urges voters in Siliguri

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the voters to not waste their votes by voting in favour of the CPM or the Congress party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election if they want development in their area.

The Trinamool Congress chief made this appeal while campaigning in Siliguri in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally, Mamata said, ''I would request all not to vote for CPM and also please do not waste your vote by giving it to Congress. I was in Congress then quit and formed Trinamool, following which you are witnessing development.''

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri: I would request all not to vote for CPM and also please do not waste your vote by giving it to Congress. I was in Congress then quit and formed Trinamool, following which you are witnessing development pic.twitter.com/8SmVofkuGS — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

The firebrand TMC leader had made a similar appeal to voters while campaigning in the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency recently.

Asking people not to vote for the Congress or the CPM, the West Bengal CM said that her party will form the next government at the Centre.

Mamata, whose party is determined to oust the Narendra Modi-led NDA government from power at the Centre, made these remarks while addressing a rally in the North Dinajpur pocket.

She urged the voters here to vote in favour of Trinamool Congress and propel the party to its first victory in Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

“We need a lead from Chopra to win the Darjeeling seat. People here should not vote the Congress or the CPM as it will not serve the purpose…. it is Trinamool that will form the government at the Centre and for that, we need to win all 42 seats in our state,” the Trinamool chief had said.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress are at the loggerheads after the former accused the Mamata government of resorting to 'cheap' methods and blocking Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in Siliguri, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting in the area on April 14.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 18.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha election will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.