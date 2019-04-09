EC advises media refrain from telecasting/publishing programmes about prediction of results in any form during the prohibited period

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued an advisory to all the media (electronic and print) to refrain from telecasting/publishing programmes which in any way whatsoever predict the results of the elections during the prohibited period under 126A to ensure free, fair and transparent election.

The EC said in its press release that prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc. by Astrologers, Tarot Readers, Political Analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126A which aims to prevent the voters still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of the various political parties.

"All the media (Electronic and Print) are advised not to publish/publicize any such article/programme related to the dissemination of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7.00 AM on 11.04.2019 (Thursday) and upto 6.30 PM on 19.05.2019 (Sunday) in the current General Elections to the Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha & Sikkim, 2019 and the Assembly bye-elections being held in several states," read the EC's press release.