EC issues notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over remark on PM Modi, seeks reply within 48 hours

The Election Commission (EC) late on Wednesday evening issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark on PM Narendra Modi. The EC sought a reply within 48 hours from Rahul for violating the model code of conduct.

Live TV

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on April 23, Rahul had allegedly remarked that PM Modi has made a new law which allows tribal to be shot at.

The EC statement read, "Ab Narendra Modi ne naya kanoon banaya hai. Adivasiyo ke liye naya kanoon banaya hai, usme ek line likhi hai ki Adivasiyo ko goli se mara ja sakega. Kanoon mein likha hai ki Adivasiyo par aakraman hoga, aapki zameen chinte hai, jungle lete hai, jal lete hai aur phir kehte hai ki Adivasiyo ko goli maar di ja sakti hai (Now, Narendra Modi has made a new law. The new law is made for tribals in which there is a line that reads tribals can be shot at. The law states there will be attacks on the tribals, they will snatch your land, take away your jungle, water and then say that tribals can be shot at)."

The EC has asked for the reply failing which it'll take a decision without further reference to him.

Two BJP workers --Om Pathak and Neeraj--approached the EC with the complaint, following which a report was sought from MP poll authorities.