EC issues notice to Sadhvi Pragya for remarks on Babri Masjid demolition

BHOPAL: In yet another trouble for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, the Election Commission on Sunday issued a show cause notice to her seeking explanation over her controversial remarks about the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

Sadhvi Pragya stirred controversy on Saturday when she said in an interview to a television channel that she was also part of the group which demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, adding that she was "proud" of her involvement in the whole movement.

"We removed a blot from the country. We went to demolish the structure. I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity and I could do that. We will make sure a Ram temple is constructed at that site," the BJP leader said in the interview.

This is the second notice issued by the poll panel against Pragya Thakur since the BJP announced her as the party's candidate from Bhopal. On Saturday, the EC had issued a notice to Sadhvi Pragya after she dropped a bombshell by claiming that former ATS Chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks because she "cursed" him.

The comment led to outrage across the nation, forcing Sadhvi Pragya to apologise for her statements. She also admitted that Karkare was a "martyr". The BJP, however, did not condemned Sadhvi Pragya's remark but tried to douse the fire by saying that the remarks made by Sadhvi Pragya were her 'personal remarks' and the party considers Karkare as a 'martyr'.

The 48-year-old Sadhvi Pragya is currently on bail and she has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Sadhvi Pragya is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in Malegaon case.

The BJP on Wednesday announced that Sadhvi Pragya will contest Lok Sabha poll against Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh from Bhopal. In an interview to a TV channel on Friday PM Modi had said that the BJP decided to give ticket because the party wanted to give a symbolic answer to all those who tried to brand Hindus as "terrorist".