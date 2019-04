EC issues notification for sixth phase of Lok Sabha election in 59 constituencies

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notification for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election for 59 parliamentary constituencies.

The Election Commission has set 23 April 2019 as the last date for making nominations while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on 24 April 2019. The candidates can withdraw the candidature by 26 April. Voting for the sixth phase will be held on 12 May and counting will be held on 23 May.

The states in which polling will be held include Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi.

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT POLLING DATE SIXTH PHASE – 59 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Bihar GOPALGANJ 12 May 2019 2 Bihar MAHARAJGANJ 12 May 2019 3 Bihar PASCHIM CHAMPARAN 12 May 2019 4 Bihar PURVI CHAMPARAN 12 May 2019 5 Bihar SHEOHAR 12 May 2019 6 Bihar SIWAN 12 May 2019 7 Bihar VAISHALI 12 May 2019 8 Bihar VALMIKI NAGAR 12 May 2019 9 Haryana AMBALA 12 May 2019 10 Haryana BHIWANI–MAHENDRAGARH 12 May 2019 11 Haryana FARIDABAD 12 May 2019 12 Haryana GURGAON 12 May 2019 13 Haryana HISSAR 12 May 2019 14 Haryana KARNAL 12 May 2019 15 Haryana KURUKSHETRA 12 May 2019 16 Haryana ROHTAK 12 May 2019 17 Haryana SIRSA 12 May 2019 18 Haryana SONIPAT 12 May 2019 19 Jharkhand DHANBAD 12 May 2019 20 Jharkhand GIRIDIH 12 May 2019 21 Jharkhand JAMSHEDPUR 12 May 2019 22 Jharkhand SINGHBHUM 12 May 2019 23 Madhya Pradesh BHIND 12 May 2019 24 Madhya Pradesh BHOPAL 12 May 2019 25 Madhya Pradesh GUNA 12 May 2019 26 Madhya Pradesh GWALIOR 12 May 2019 27 Madhya Pradesh MORENA 12 May 2019 28 Madhya Pradesh RAJGARH 12 May 2019 29 Madhya Pradesh SAGAR 12 May 2019 30 Madhya Pradesh VIDISHA 12 May 2019 31 Uttar Pradesh ALLAHABAD 12 May 2019 32 Uttar Pradesh AMBEDKAR NAGAR 12 May 2019 33 Uttar Pradesh AZAMGARH 12 May 2019 34 Uttar Pradesh BASTI 12 May 2019 35 Uttar Pradesh BHADOHI 12 May 2019 36 Uttar Pradesh DOMARIYAGANJ 12 May 2019 37 Uttar Pradesh JAUNPUR 12 May 2019 38 Uttar Pradesh LALGANJ 12 May 2019 39 Uttar Pradesh MACHHLISHAHR 12 May 2019 40 Uttar Pradesh PHULPUR 12 May 2019 41 Uttar Pradesh PRATAPGARH 12 May 2019 42 Uttar Pradesh SANT KABIR NAGAR 12 May 2019 43 Uttar Pradesh SHRAWASTI 12 May 2019 44 Uttar Pradesh SULTANPUR 12 May 2019 45 West Bengal BANKURA 12 May 2019 46 West Bengal BISHNUPUR 12 May 2019 47 West Bengal GHATAL 12 May 2019 48 West Bengal JHARGRAM 12 May 2019 49 West Bengal KANTHI 12 May 2019 50 West Bengal MEDINIPUR 12 May 2019 51 West Bengal PURULIA 12 May 2019 52 West Bengal TAMLUK 12 May 2019 53 NCT of Delhi CHANDNI CHOWK 12 May 2019 54 NCT of Delhi EAST DELHI 12 May 2019 55 NCT of Delhi NEW DELHI 12 May 2019 56 NCT of Delhi NORTH EAST DELHI 12 May 2019 57 NCT of Delhi NORTH WEST DELHI 12 May 2019 58 NCT of Delhi SOUTH DELHI 12 May 2019 59 NCT of Delhi WEST DELHI 12 May 2019

While voting at most places will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, polling in Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Minapur, Paroo and Sahebganj assembly segments in Bihar will be held till 4 pm.