close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC orders filing of FIR against Gautam Gambhir for 'holding rally without permission'

It is alleged that Gambhir had not taken permission for his rally on April 25 in Delhi`s Jangpura.

EC orders filing of FIR against Gautam Gambhir for &#039;holding rally without permission&#039;

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has directed the East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is BJP`s candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, for allegedly holding a rally the area without prior permission.

News agency ANI had reported on Saturday that Gambhir had not taken permission for his rally on April 25 in Delhi`s Jangpura.

A non-cognizable report is being filed against Gambhir under the Delhi Police Act, it said.

In view of the matter, the apex poll body has directed the East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gambhir for "holding a rally in East Delhi without permission." 

Live TV

The incident was reported a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from East Delhi, Atishi had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, claiming that he has two voter ID cards. 

The AAP candidate had filed a complaint under Section 155(2) of the Representation of the People Act at Tis Hazari Court, seeking direction for the police to investigate Gambhir`s offence, which is punishable under Sections 17, 31, 125A of the Representation of the People Act.

As per Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. 

Section 31 makes a false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. 

Counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Gautam GambhirBJP'Placed' data firm
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's innovative idea to campaign this election

Must Watch

PT44S

File FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission: EC