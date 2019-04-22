close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC orders FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over Babri Masjid demolition remark

The order was given by Bhopal District Election Officer and Collector Sudam Khade.

EC orders FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over Babri Masjid demolition remark

Bhopal: The Election Commission on Monday directed the police to file an FIR against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remark on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. 

The order was given by Bhopal District Election Officer and Collector Sudam Khade.

This came after the Election Officer found her statement in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force during polling. 

 

The BJP has fielded Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast, from Bhopal parliamentary constituency.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhopal Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said, "Pragya Singh Thakur was issued notice by district election officer for her comment on Babri Masjid`s demolition and her response to it was not satisfactory. Therefore, an FIR has been registered against her for violation of the model code of conduct."

The EC had issued a show-cause notice to Pragya, who is currently out on bail, over her remark made during an interview to a news channel.

Reacting to this, Pragya said, "It is a legal matter and my legal team is looking into it."

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there. 

Thakur, who had joined the BJP on April 16, had accepted that she received two notices from the Election Commission, including on the issue of Ram temple. 

"I will respond to it lawfully," she had said. Polls in Bhopal will be held on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Sadhvi PragyaBabri Masjid demolition
Next
Story

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT19M43S

DNA analysis on Sri Lanka Blast