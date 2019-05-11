EC orders repoll in two polling stations in West Bengal's Barrackpur, Arambag constituency on May 12

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered repolling at the polling station -116 in Barrackpur parliamentary constituency and polling station -110 in Arambag parliamentary constituency of West Bengal on May 12.

In its order, the Election Commission said that the polling held on 6th May at the polling station -116 in Barrackpur parliamentary constituency and polling station -110 in Arambag parliamentary constituency of West Bengal has been declared void.

As per its order, re-polling will be held on 12th May from 7 AM to 6 PM in the two polling stations in Barrackpur and Arambag parliamentary constituency of West Bengal.

Election Commission of India: Polls held on 6th May at polling station-116 in Barrackpur parliamentary constituency and polling station-110 in Arambag parliamentary constituency of West Bengal declared void. Re-poll to be held on 12th May from 7 am to 6 pm. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/d7hE2dRz8t — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

Live TV

It may be noted that polling for eight Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12.

The election in this phase will cover Jangal Mahal - the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts which used to be a Maoist hotbed during the erstwhile Left Front regime.

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC), where an electorate of 1,33,69,749 will decide the fate of 83 candidates.

The EC will deploy a total 770 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths in the eight constituencies to ensure free and fair polling, officials in the poll panel said.