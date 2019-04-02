हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC orders transfer of Jharkhand ADG Anurag Gupta ahead of Lok Sabha election

Gupta has been asked by the poll panel to report to the resident commissioner Jharkhand at New Delhi by 1 pm on April 2, Tuesday.

EC orders transfer of Jharkhand ADG Anurag Gupta ahead of Lok Sabha election

Ranchi: The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of senior IPS officer of Jharkhand Police (Special Branch), Anurag Gupta. 

In its order, the Commission asked the Chief Election Commissioner of the state to remove him from the current assignment.

The Additional director general of police has been asked by the poll panel to report to the resident commissioner Jharkhand at New Delhi by 1 pm on April 2, Tuesday.

The EC said that he should not be allowed to take leave or given work that can call for a visit to Jharkhand.

