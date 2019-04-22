EC registers twin FIRs against BJP leader Babul Supriyo for poll code violation

In a fresh trouble Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo, the Election Commission on Monday registered twin FIR against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

One FIR was registered against Supriyo for playing campaign song with objectionable lyrics despite being denied permission by the EC. A second FIR was registered by the poll panel after the BJP leader snatched away the camera of an EC official who was video recording his campaign rally.

In March, the EC had issued a show cause notice to Supriyo for violating the Model Code of Conduct. At that time, additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu said had said that the EC was closely monitoring the election campaign song of Babul Supriyo. The poll body swung into action after the TMC had registered a complaint against the song with us. Basu had then said that Supriyo had promoted the song without media certification in the electronic media, social sites.”

“This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We have issued a show cause notice to Babul Supriyo. He has to reply the show cause notice within 48 hours. As far as the content is concerned, we have received another complaint from the All India Trinamool Congress," he had said.

Supriyo tried to defend himself by claiming that he had not created the music video and the campaign song was covered by media houses during the its recording. Supriyo had said that he had shared the song with the party members during recording and it is quite possible that they had circulated it.

Asansol is the industrial belt in West Bengal and the seat is set to witness an intense contest as the ruling TMC has fielded yesteryear actress and its current Bankura MP Moon Moon Sen from the seat.