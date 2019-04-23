close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Election Commission orders re-poll in Odisha's 9 booths on April 25

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said the re-polls will be held on April 25.

Election Commission orders re-poll in Odisha&#039;s 9 booths on April 25
File photo

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission has ordered fresh polling in nine booths of Odisha where voting was disrupted for various reasons during the second phase of polling on April 18.

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said the re-polls will be held on April 25.

Voting was affected in those booths located in eight assembly constituencies because of human error in operating VVPAT and EVMs, and damaging of an EVM by a ruling BJD candidate.

BJP's Sorada assembly candidate Nilami Bisoi was arrested on the charge of breaking the EVM on April 18.

The other seven assembly seats are Bonai, Sundargarh, Daspalla, Attabira, Bargarh, Padampur and Brajarajnagar.

In Daspalla, re-poll will be held two booths, the CEO said.

The CEO said the district collectors have been informed about the ECI's order. 

Tags:
Election CommissionOdsha repollOdisha poll boothrepolling Odisha
Next
Story

EC junks Congress' 'road show' complaint, says PM Modi didn't violate poll code

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Deshhit: Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Sawant's controversial statement