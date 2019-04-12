close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Ernakulam constituency covers seven assembly segments –  Paravur, Vypin, Ernakulam, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala  and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Ernakulam constituency covers seven assembly segments –  Paravur, Vypin, Ernakulam, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, K V Thomas of the Indian National Congress (INC) – won by getting a margin of over 87 thousand votes. He had defeated Christy Fernandez, who was an Independent candidate. Thomas had secured 353841 votes while Fernandez got 266794 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 75.58 percent across 1019 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were A N Radhakrishnan of the  Bharatiya Janata Party and Anita Pratap of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, K V Thomas of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 11 thousand votes against Sindhu Joy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). While Thomas got 342845 seats, Joy secured 331055 seats.

Other members in the fray were A.N. Radhakrishnan of the BJP and Sherif Mohammed who was an  Independent.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Kerala Lok Sabha constituencyErnakulam Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Honest Chowkidar' vs 'Corrupt Parivar' for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections?