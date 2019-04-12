Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Ernakulam constituency covers seven assembly segments – Paravur, Vypin, Ernakulam, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, K V Thomas of the Indian National Congress (INC) – won by getting a margin of over 87 thousand votes. He had defeated Christy Fernandez, who was an Independent candidate. Thomas had secured 353841 votes while Fernandez got 266794 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 75.58 percent across 1019 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were A N Radhakrishnan of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Anita Pratap of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, K V Thomas of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 11 thousand votes against Sindhu Joy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). While Thomas got 342845 seats, Joy secured 331055 seats.

Other members in the fray were A.N. Radhakrishnan of the BJP and Sherif Mohammed who was an Independent.