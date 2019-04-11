Etah Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It came into existence prior to the 1952 elections. The Etah Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 22) presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Etah parliamentary constituency are Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Etah and Marhara.

The electors in the Etah Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Rajveer (Raju Bhaiya) Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the incumbent Member of |Parliament from the Etah |Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) got 474,978 votes and defeated Devendra Singh Yadav of the SP who bagged 273977 votes in his favour.

Noor Mohammad Khan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ended up at the third spot from this Lok Sabha seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated Rajveer Singh from the Etah seat, while the SP has once again fielded Devendra Singh Yadav to contest from here.

The administrative headquarters of Etah district is situated in the city of Etah which is located in the western part of the state at a distance of 207 km from the national capital, New Delhi.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum nunber of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.