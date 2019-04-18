Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency is one the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed prior to the 1957 elections.

The Etawah Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 41) comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments and belongs to the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Etawah parliamentary constituency are - Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC) and Sikandra.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Ashok Kumar Doharey of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP candidate bagged 439646 votes and defeated Premdas Katheria of the SP. Katheria got 266700 votes.

Premdas Katheria of the BJP had won from here in the 2009 polls.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Ramashankar Katheria from the Etawah-SC seat as its sitting MP Ashok Kumar Doharey had joined Congress.

Meanwhile, the SP has declared Kamlesh Katheria as its candidate from here.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.