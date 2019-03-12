Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joins BJP

Barely two months after he was expelled on allegations of anti-party activities, Trinamool Congress MP Anupam Hazra on Tuesday joined BJP.

Hazra was welcomed to the BJP by senior party leader Mukul Roy - a former TMC leader himself, and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Elected to the Lok Sabha in May of 2014 from the Bolpur constituency, Hazra had been a vocal critic of TMC leadership and had even shared his views on social media. He was first warned by TMC and later expelled.

Although he had already been expelled, Hazra's entry to the BJP would come as a jolt to TMC. The Mamata Banerjee-led party had already lost its legal cell leader Devjani Dasgupta to BJP on Monday and Roy has claimed many more are set to cross over in the days to come.