Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency came into existence in 1962. It covers the entire Damoh district and parts of Sagar and Chhatarpur districts.

The Faizabad Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur and Ayodhya.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. Lallu Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. Singh had won the seat defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Mitrasen Yadav with a margin of 2,82,775 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Lallu Singh has been renominated by the BJP. He will be contesting against Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri and Samajwadi Party candidate Anand Sen.

