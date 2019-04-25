close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Faridabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Faridabad constituency covers five assembly segments –  Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon.

Faridabad Lok Sabha Constituency
Krishan Pal Gurjar/Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Faridabad Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Faridabad constituency covers five assembly segments –  Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Krishan Pal Gurjar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting an overwhelming margin of over 4.66 lakh votes. He had defeated Avtar Singh Bhadana of the Indian National Congress. Gurjar had secured 652516 votes while Bhadana got 185643 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 64.98 percent across 1645 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were R. K. Anand of the Indian National Lok Dal and Purshottam Dagar of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Avtar Singh Bhadana of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 68 thousand votes against BJP candidate Ramchander Bainda. While Avtar Singh got 257864 seats, Bainda 189663 seats.

Other members in the fray were Chetan Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Chander Bhatia of the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL).

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Haryana Lok Sabha constituencyFaridabad Lok Sabha constituencyFaridabad
Next
Story

West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT7M10S

PM Modi will address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on May 1, 2019