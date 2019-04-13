Farooq Abdullah compares PM Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler, says German dictator too said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) chief and three-time former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Addressing an election rally in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, the NC patron said that the German dictator, Adolf Hitler, too used to say the same things what PM Modi is saying today.

“Like PM Modi is saying 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Hitler too said same things back then in Germany,” Farooq Abdullah said.

Attacking the PM further, the ageing NC leader said, ''We all know that at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers were killed in the Pulwama attack, but all PM Modi talks about is - Balakot, Balakot and Balakot "

''Did he ask for a probe?” Abdullah quizzed.

Further attacking the PM, the NC chief said the ''The PM speaks and looks like Hitler. This Hitler has banned media portals from showcasing the truth to the people back then."

Attempting to corner the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the NC chief claimed that the incumbent ruling disposition is merely "beating the drums" in the name of the Balakot air strike.

Addressing a gathering of NC supporters, he said, "PM Modi is just fooling people by showing 'fake' war with Pakistan. They are beating the drums in the name of Balakot strike."

The NC leader also rejected the repeated claims made by some top BJP figures that hundreds of Pakistan-based terrorists were killed across the LoC and termed the IAF airstrike "fake".

It may be recalled that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had attacked terror launch pads in Pakistan on February 26 in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF personnel.

Hardening his stand on the special status row, Abdullah warned that the resident of Jammu and Kashmir were ready to fight against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

"Amit Shah threatened us and said Article 370 and 35A will be abrogated. Amit Shah, if you have guts then visit Kashmir and face the people," Abdullah warned the BJP chief.

The NC leader also mocked the country's mainstream media for not showing the truth to the masses and requested people of Kashmir to vote for a "perfect" government.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls have started on April 11 and will continue till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.