Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency presently covers the entire Fatehpur district.

The Fatehpur Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of six assembly segments - Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj and Khaga.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Niranjan Jyoti of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Jyoti is recontesting the seat on BJP ticket against Congress' Rakesh Sachan and BSP candidate Sukhdev Prasad Verma from here.

