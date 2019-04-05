Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed after the Presidential notification of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008.

The Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency has five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The city of Fatehpur Sikri is located in the Agra District at the southwestern border of the state and has 52 Village Panchayats under it.

It is at a distance of 39 km from Agra and used to be the Mughal capital from the year 1571 to 1585. The National Capital, New Delhi is about 210 km away.

The electors in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Babulal of BJP is the current sitting Member of Parliament from the Fatehpur Sikri parliamentary constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Babulal was elected from this Lok Sabha seat. Babulal defeated Seema Upadhyay of the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2014 polls in the Lok Sabha seat. Rani Pakshalika Singh of the Samajwadi Party ended up at the third place.

Babulal got 426,589 votes in his favour as against his BSP rival Seema Upadhyay who got 253,483 votes.

There were a total number of 1,580,582 electors here last time out of which 967,968 cast their votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 61.24 %.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, major political parties have declared their candidates from the seat and there are independent candidates fighting from the seat too. BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Chaher from this seat this time, while the INC has declared actor-politician Raj Babbar as its candidate from this seat. BSP has given ticket to Rajveer Singh.

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019. The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019.