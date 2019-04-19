For first time in 25 years, Mayawati shares stage with Mulayam, calls PM Narendra Modi 'fake backward'

Mainpuri: Probably for the first time in 25 years, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav shared a stage on Friday during which the BSP chief praised the Samajwadi Party founder and berated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "a fake backward".

The two iconic leaders - Mayawati and Mulayam – shared the stage while addressing a public meeting in the Samajwadi Party bastion – Mainpuri.

#WATCH Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati at a rally in Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/GxmG0OHyhL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

Addressing the rally, Mayawati said, "Mulayam Singh is not a fake backward like PM Modi.''

"He (Mulayam) is a real backward as he was born in a backward community while Modi is a fake backward and everyone knows that during his tenure in Gujarat he made his forward community backward," the Dalit leader said.

Mayawati in Mainpuri: Isme koi sandeh nahi hai ki inhone (Mulayam) SP ke banner ke tale UP mein sabhi samaj ke logon ko apni party mein joda hai. Ye PM Modi ki tarah nakli veh farzi pichde varg ke nahi hain, Mulayam ji asli hain. janam-jaat pichde varg ke hain. pic.twitter.com/6bv3DDesdY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

Burying a quarter century of political animosity, Mayawati appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri with a record margin and accused the BJP of diverting the attention of the people from real issues.

"Now their (BJP) theatrics and rhetoric will no more work. Their new theatrics of 'chowkidari' will also fail in this Lok Sabha election," she added.

During her speech, Mayawati trained her guns at the Congress too and called its NYAY scheme "a drama".

"Congress remained in power at the Centre for over 60 years but they did not work and they were thrown out. And now to get votes of the poor they are promising money to them. This will also not get them votes."

Mayawati also referred to the infamous guesthouse episode in Lucknow that brought cracks in the BSP-SP alliance.

"Despite the episode, we are fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance... At times looking at the country`s future one has to take difficult decisions in the larger interest."

Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier welcomed Mayawati and thanked her for supporting the Samajwadi Party.

"Today, Mayawatiji has come and we welcome her. Always respected Mayawatiji because even in bad times she has always stood by our side. And I am happy that she has come in my support," the SP patron said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri: Aaj Mayawati ji ayi hain, unka hum swagat karte hain, aadar karte hain. Mayawati ji ka bahot samman karna hamesha, kyun ki samay jab bhi aya hai to Maywati ji ne hamara sath diya hai. Hume khushi hai ki hamare samarthan ke liye wo ayi hain. pic.twitter.com/PqcPnd1wD0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

Mayawati shared the stage with Mulayam and other SP leaders after a 48-hour ban imposed on her by the Election Commission, which ended on Thursday,

(With Agency inputs)