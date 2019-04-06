'Forever an RJD member': Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses reports of joining a new party

New Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav is not joining any party, the former Bihar health minister tweeted on Saturday, days after he launched the Lalu-Rabri Morcha. "News that I have joined a new political party, which has been doing the rounds in media and on social media, is a rumour. I totally deny this news," read an excerpt from his tweet.

Tej Pratap, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, further added that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is his party and will always be.

"My party is the Rashtriya Janata Dal and it will always be," he wrote.

मीडिया और सोशल मीडिया पे चल रही खबर की मैंने नई राजनैतिक पार्टी का सदस्यता ग्रहण किया है, ये एक अफवाह है। मैं इस खबर का पूर्ण रूप से खंडन करता हूँ। मेरी पार्टी राष्ट्रीय जनता दल है, थी और रहेगी। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 6, 2019

Tej Pratap resigned from RJD's student wing a few days ago over being sidelined by his family. Last Sunday, he announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Lalu-Rabri Morcha, against Chandrika Rai, the father of his estranged wife and RJD candidate, from Saran.

Angry that his demand to field a candidate of his choice from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat was ignored, Tej Pratap Yadav said that if a candidate of his desire cannot be given ticket from Sheohar, then the Lalu-Rabri Morcha would contest the election in all 40 seats.

However, his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister, downplayed Tej Pratap`s announcement saying it was a family affair and would be resolved.

Speaking at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave earlier this week, Tej Pratap said, "I have formed a Lalu-Rabri morcha and I will tour 20 seats in Bihar. We will support independents and contestants who can work for the country. I have got in touch with independents in the 20 seats and Lalu-Rabri morcha is a part of RJD."

He also added, "I will not form a new party. I will contest from Saran as an independent as this seat is a bastion of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. I will contest from Saran even if RJD has a candidate from Saran."

(With PTI inputs)