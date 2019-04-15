Friends or foes? Arvind Kejriwal fires back after Rahul Gandhi's 'U-turn' allegation

They may have been in talks for an alliance but Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal on Monday used Twitter to take potshots at one another. Trying to combine forces against BJP in Lok Sabha 2019 election, their two parties have been unable to find a mutually-agreeable solution.

While Rahul said Congress is willing to give up four seats in Delhi for AAP, he also accused Kejriwal of taking a 'U-Turn.' Kejriwal almost immediately fired back from his own Twitter account and accused Congress of helping Narendra Modi by dividing anti-BJP votes in UP and elsewhere. "What U-turn? The talks were still on. Your tweet shows that you are not interested in an alliance but only want to brag about it. It is unfortunate that in UP and other states, you are helping Modi by dividing the anti-Modi votes," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

While leaders of both parties have openly argued and traded charges, hopes of somehow joining hands have lingered on for several weeks now.

It is reported that while AAP is unwilling to give up seats in Delhi to Congress, Congress is unwilling to back off for AAP in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Goa. This is what AAP MP Sanjay Singh had said last week while accusing Congress of helping BJP.

BJP, meanwhile, is making the most of the Congress-AAP struggle to come together with many of its leaders highlighting how both parties are guilty of betraying the trust of the people while hanging on to their respective political and electoral egos.