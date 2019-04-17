Full list of all candidates going to polls in Chhattisgarh in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Polling will be held in 3 seats of Chhattisgarh in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday. The three seats namely Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund are among the 95 seats that will be going to polls on April 18.

In Kanker, Biresh Thakur of the Congress, Sube Singh Dhurva of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mathan Singh Markam of the Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party, Mohan Mandavi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ghanshyam Jurri of the Gondvana Gantantra Party are some of the candidates contesting the polls.

In Rajnandgaon, Congress's Bhola Ram Sahu, Santosh Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names contesting the election.

BJP's Chunni Lal Sahu, Dhansing Kosariya of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Dhanendra Sahu of Congress will be contesting polls from Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency.

KANKER:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BIRESH THAKUR Indian National Congress 2 MOHAN MANDAVI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUBE SINGH DHURVA Bahujan Samaj Party 4 UMASHANKAR BHANDARI Shivsena 5 GHANSHYAM JURRI Gondvana Gantantra Party 6 HARISINGH SIDAR Independent 7 DURGAPRASAD THAKUR Ambedkarite Party of India 8 MATHAN SINGH MARKAM Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 9 NAREND NAG Independent

RAJNANDGAON

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BHOLA RAM SAHU Indian National Congress 2 BAIDYA SHEKHU RAM VERMA (GURUJI) Ambedkarite Party of India 3 RAVITA LAKRA (DHRUV) Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SANTOSH PANDEY Bharatiya Janata Party 5 AJAY PALI (BABA) Shivsena 6 DR. GOJUPAL Republican Party of India (A) 7 PRATIMA SANTOSH WASHNIK Republican Paksha (Khoripa) 8 MAHENDRA KUMAR SAHU Forward Democratic Labour Party 9 VISHWANATH SINGH PORTE Gondvana Gantantra Party 10 KAMINI SAHU Independent 11 KRANTI GUPTA Independent 12 SANDEEP TIWARI "RAJ" Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitey Samaj Party 13 RAMKHILAWAN DAHARIYA Independent 14 SACHCHIDANAND KAUSHIK Independent 15 SUDESH TIKAM Independent 16 ADVOCATE RAMRATAN SAHU Independent

MAHASAMUND

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CHUNNI LAL SAHU Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DHANSING KOSARIYA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DHANENDRA SAHU Indian National Congress 4 ASHOK SONI Ambedkarite Party of India 5 COMRADE BHOJLAL NETAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 6 ROHIT KUMAR KOSRE Rashtriya Jansabha Party 7 DR. VIRENDRA CHOUDHARY Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 KHILAWAN SINGH DHRUW Independent 9 PATEL-SHRIDHAR CHANDRAKAR National Democratic Peoples Front 10 CHAMPALAL PATEL GURUJI Independent 11 JAGMOHAN BHAGWAT KOSARIYA Independent 12 TARUN KUMAR DADSENA Independent 13 DEVENDAR SINGH THAKUR (RAJPUT) Independent 14 SANTOSH BANJARE Independent

Voting in Chhattisgarh is being held in three phases. While Bastar went to polls in the first phase, voting in Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will be held in the third phase on April 23.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 542 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.