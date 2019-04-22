Full list of candidates going to polls in Assam in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

GUWAHATI: Assam will on Tuesday witness voting in four Lok seats - Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta and Gauhati - in the third phase of general election, The 54 candidates, including nine women, is at stake in the four seats that go to vote.

There are two sitting MPs-AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar- besides state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of the BPF in Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque in the fray.

An electorate of 77,0622, including 38,15,335 men, 36,61,570 women and 157 of the third gender, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 9,577 polling booths.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Assam:

DHUBRI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABU TAHER BEPARI Indian National Congress 2 ZABED ISLAM Asom Gana Parishad 3 NURUL ISLAM CHOUDHURY All India Trinamool Congress 4 BADRUDDIN AJMAL All India United Democratic Front 5 ALAKESH ROY Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 SURAT JAMAN MONDAL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 JOHIRUL ISLAM KHAN Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 8 NRIPEN DAS Bharatiya National Janta Dal 9 MEHBUBAR RAHMAN Republican Party of India (A) 10 SHAJAHAN SHEIKH Voters Party International 11 ANAMIKA SARKAR Independent 12 UTTAM KUMAR RAY Independent 13 MIR HUSSAIN SARKAR Independent 14 RUKUNUR ZAMAN Independent 15 SHUKUR ALI Independent

KOKRAJHAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Pramila Rani Brahma Bodoland Peoples Front 2 Biraj Deka Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Sabda Ram Rabha Indian National Congress 4 Urkhao Gwra Brahma United People’s Party, Liberal 5 Charan Iswary Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 6 Rajesh Narzary Voters Party International 7 Naba Kumar Sarania Independent 8 Prasanjit Kumar Das Independent 9 Ranjoy Kr. Brahma Independent

BARPETA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Abdul Khaleque Indian National Congress 2 Ashahak Ali Dewan All India Trinamool Congress 3 Kumar Deepak Das Asom Gana Parishad 4 Rafiqul Islam All India United Democratic Front 5 Aroon Barooa Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 6 Chitralekha Das SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 Saniara Parbin Voters Party International 8 Pranabjyoti Das Rajbonshi National People's Party 9 Bhadreswar Barman National Republican Congress 10 Matiar Rahman The National Road Map Party of India 11 Rejaul Karim Republican Party of India (A) 12 Santanu Mukherjee Bharatiya Gana Parishad 13 Arfan Ali Independent

GAUHATI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 QUEEN OJA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BOBBEETA SHARMA Indian National Congress 3 MANOJ SHARMA All India Trinamool Congress 4 AVIJIT CHAKRABORTY Bharatiya Gana Parishad 5 SADEK ALI Republican Party of India (A) 6 PANKAJ DAS Swarna Bharat Party 7 PARTHA PRATIM BARUAH Voters Party International 8 MAMONI SARMA Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 9 RAJIB KAKATI Hindusthan Nirman Dal 10 RATUL KUMAR CHOUDHURY Samajwadi Party 11 RUBI NEOG National Republican Congress 12 ALIMUDDIN AHMED Independent 13 UPAMANYU HAZARIKA Independent 14 UTPAL BORGOHAIN Independent 15 JUNMONI DEVI KHAUND Independent 16 FARUK AHMED BHUYAN Independent 17 SHANKHA SINHA Independent

During the campaigning, the BJP spoke widely about the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop Assam and the Northeastern region, including the inauguration of three bridges in the state.

The Congress and other parties, on the other hand, criticised the BJP's attempt to bring in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the alleged failure of the Modi government to fulfill the promises made before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The campaign in the third phase was mostly characterised by public rallies, roadside meetings, door-to-door visits and roadshows by candidates of different parties.