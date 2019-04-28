Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held on Monday. The seats are Begusarai, Munger, Ujiyarpur, Samastipur and Darbhanga. All the five constituencies had been won by the NDA in 2014 with the BJP bagging the first three and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP winning the rest.

As per the data available, there are 87,02,313 voters in these 5 seats, out of which 46,35,071 are males, 40,67,009 females and 233 third gender voters. 8,834 Polling stations have been set up in place for smooth conduct of polls in the state. 66 candidates including 20 Independents and 3 women will be contesting for the 5 Lok Sabha seats.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Bihar:

BEGUSARAI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kanhaiya Kumar Communist Party of India 2 Giriraj Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Mo. Tanweer Hassan Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 Umesh Patel Shoshit Samaj Dal 5 Gaurav Kumar Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 6 Maksudan Paswan Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Amar Kumar Independent 8 Dhiraj Narain Independent 9 Shambhu Kumar Singh Independent 10 Saurabh Independent

DARBHANGA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Abdul Bari Siddiqui Rashtriya Janata Dal 2 Gopal Jee Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Md. Mukhtar Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Saroj Kumar Chaudhary Mithilanchal Mukti Morcha 5 Abdul Aziz Independent 6 Pankaj Kumar Singh Independent 7 Sanjay Paswan Independent 8 Saguni Ray Independent

MUNGER

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KUMAR NAVNEET HIMANSHU Bahujan Samaj Party 2 NILAM DEVI Indian National Congress 3 RAJIV RANJAN SINGH Janata Dal (United) 4 AJIT KUMAR Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 5 ARBIND KUMAR SHARMA Rashtriya Hind Sena 6 KRISHNA MURARI KUMAR Jan Adhikar Party 7 PANCHANAND SINGH Jago Hindustan Party 8 RAUSHAN KUMAR Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 VIKASH KUMAR ARYA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 SANJAY KESARI Shivsena 11 SANTOSH KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party 12 SURYODAY PASWAN Sankhyanupati Bhagidari Party 13 SONELAL KORA Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 14 AMARJIT PATEL Independent 15 UCHIT KUMAR Revolutionary Socialist Party of India(Marxist) 16 DINA SAW Independent 17 PRANAY KUMAR Independent 18 MAHESH RAM Independent 19 RAJESH KUMAR RATNAKAR Independent

SAMASTIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr. Ashok Kumar Indian National Congress 2 Mantesh Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Ramchandra Paswan Lok Jan Shakti Party 4 Asha Devi Aam Adhikar Morcha 5 Pinku Paswan Yuva Krantikari Party 6 Ratan Bihari Jan Adhikar Party 7 Raj Kumar Ram Bharatiya Momin Front 8 Lalo Paswan Voters Party International 9 Vijay Kumar Ram Vanchit Samaj Party 10 Vidya Nand Ram Wazib Adhikar Party 11 Suraj Kumar Das Independent

UJIARPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Kumar Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 Upendra Kushwaha Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 3 Navin Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Nityanand Rai Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Dr. Ajay Singh Almust Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular) 6 Amrendra Kumar Yadav Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 A M Izharul Haque Sathi Aur Aapka Faisala Party 8 Kumar Gaurav Jai Prakash Janata Dal 9 Jay Narayan Sah Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 10 Manoj Kumar Janta Raj Vikas Party 11 Raj Kumar Chauhan Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 12 Lalan Kumar Roy Baliraja Party 13 Allamaa Shiblee Nomanee Halami Independent 14 Pranav Kumar Independent 15 Mamta Kumari Independent 16 MD. Anwar Independent 17 Ramashray Thakur Independent 18 Sudhir Kumar Ray Independent

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm during which 4252 micro-observers will carry out surveillance. Live webcast will be conducted at 130 polling stations.

The most number of 19 candidates are in the fray in Munger while just eight candidates have filed nominations from Darbhanga.

Among the key candidates in the fray in this phase are Union minister Giriraj Singh, CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD's Tanveer Hassan from Begusarai; BJP's Gopalji Thakur and RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui in Darbhanga. The seat was won for BJP by Kirti Azad, who got suspended by the party later joined Congress.