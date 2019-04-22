Full list of candidates going to polls in Chhattisgarh in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

RAIPUR: Seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23. Voting in the third phas will mark the completion of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Total 123 candidates are in the fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats - Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (SC), Surguja (ST) and Raigarh (ST). Raipur and Bilaspur seats have the maximum 25 candidates each, followed by Durg-21, Jangir-Champa - 15, Raigarh -14, Korba-13 and Surguja-10.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls:

BILASPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ATAL SHRIVASTAV Indian National Congress 2 ARUN SAO Bharatiya Janata Party 3 UTTAM DAS GUROO GOSAI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 NAND KISHORE RAJ Gondvana Gantantra Party 5 POORAN LAL CHHABARIYA Swabhiman Party 6 YAMAN BANJARE Bhartiya Kisan Party 7 RAMKUMAR GHATLAHARE Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 8 EG. RAMFAL MANDREY Ambedkarite Party of India 9 SHAMBHU PRASAD SHARMA Bharat Bhoomi Party 10 SIDDHRAM LAHARE Rashtriya Jansabha Party 11 SANTOSH KAUSHAL Shivsena 12 SANDEEP TIWARI "RAJ" Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitey Samaj Party 13 SANDEEP SINGH PORTE Adhikar Vikas Party 14 ARUNKUMAR SAHU Independent 15 AVISHEK EKKA Independent 16 ENGINEER INDRASEN MOGRE Independent 17 URMILA TIWARI Independent 18 DUJ RAM SAHU Independent 19 BALDAU PRASAD SAHU Independent 20 RAJU KHATIK URPH LALU Independent 21 VIDYA SAHU Independent 22 SALIK RAM JOGI Independent 23 HARISH CHANDRA SAHU Independent 24 HARISH KUMAR MANDWA Independent 25 HORILAL ANANT Independent

DURG

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GEETANJALI SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PRATIMA CHANDRAKAR Indian National Congress 3 VIJAY BAGHEL Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ANURAG SINGH Bhartiya Kisan Party 5 AATMA RAM SAHU SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 KAMLESH KUMAR NAGARCHI Shivsena 7 TRESSA DAVID India Praja Bandhu Party 8 PITAMBAR LAL NISHAD Bharat Prabhat Party 9 FARID MOHAMMAD QURAISHI Gondvana Gantantra Party 10 MALIK RAM THAKUR Ambedkarite Party of India 11 RAJ KUMAR GUPTA ADVOCATE Chhattisgarh Swabhiman Manch 12 RAJESH KUMAR DUBEY Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 13 SEVAKRAM BANJARE Rashtriya Jansabha Party 14 HIDAR BHATI Sarvadharam Party (Madhya Pradesh) 15 ANOOP KUMAR PANDEY Independent 16 ARUN KUMAR JOSHI Independent 17 POKHRAJ MESHRAM Independent 18 PRAVEEN TIWARI Independent 19 MANOJ GAYKWAD CHHATTISGARHIYA Independent 20 GURU DADA LOKESH Independent 21 SUNIL KUMAR MARKANDEY Independent

JANJGIR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GUHARAM AJGALLEY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DAURAM RATNAKAR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RAVI PARASRAM BHARDWAJ Indian National Congress 4 ASHISH RATRE Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 NARESH KUMAR DAHARIYA Rashtriya Gondvana Party 6 NARESH BAI JANGDE Shivsena 7 NITESH KUMAR RATRE Sunder Samaj Party 8 BHOJRAM BANJARE Rashtriya Jansabha Party 9 LAKHAN LAL CHAUHAN ALIAS LAKHALA DANAV Bahujan Mukti Party 10 VRINDA CHAUHAN Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party 11 SHANTI KUMAR RATRE Gondvana Gantantra Party 12 SITA CHAUHAN Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 13 SEEMA AJAY Ambedkarite Party of India 14 ASHARAM RATNAKAR Independent 15 DR. UDAY RATRE Independent

KORBA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JYOTI NAND DUBEY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 JYOTSNA CHARANDAS MAHANT Indian National Congress 3 PARMIT SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 4 CHANDRA BHUSHAN KANWAR ADHIVAKTA L L M Ambedkarite Party of India 5 TULESHWAR HIRASINGH MARKAM Gondvana Gantantra Party 6 RAJ KUMAR YADAV Bhartiya Panchyat Party 7 RAJESH PANDEY Bharat Bhoomi Party 8 LILAMBAR SINGH Bhartiya Tribal Party 9 SUMAN LAL KHANDE Rashtriya Jansabha Party 10 DEEPAK SAHU Independent 11 PRAMOD KUMAR SHARMA Independent 12 RAMDAYAL URAON Independent 13 LAKHAN LAL DEWANGAN Independent

RAIGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 INNOCENT KUJUR Bahujan Samaj Party 2 GOMATI SAI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 LALJEET SINGH RATHIA Indian National Congress 4 AMRIT TIRKEY Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 KRIPASHANKAR BHAGAT Bhartiya Tribal Party 6 JAI SINGH SIDAR Gondvana Gantantra Party 7 JYOTI BHAGAT Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party 8 RAVISHANKAR SIDAR Ambedkarite Party of India 9 VIJAY LAKARA Shivsena 10 VIR KUMAR TIGGA Bahujan Mukti Party 11 TARIKA TARANGINI URAON Independent 12 TEJRAM SIDAR Independent 13 NAVAL KISHOR RATHIA Independent 14 PRAKASH KUMAR URANW Independent

RAIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Khilesh Kumar Sahu Alias Khileshwar Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Pramod Dubey Indian National Congress 3 Sunil Kumar Soni Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Ajay Chakole Gondvana Gantantra Party 5 Ikram Saifi Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Chhabi Lal Kanwar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 Tameshwar Sahu Bhartiya Kisan Party 8 Devki Dubey (Sandhya) Republican Party of India (A) 9 Devendra Kumar Patil SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 Banmali Chhura Bharatiya Bahujan Party 11 Dr. Yogita Bajpai Sarvodaya Bharat Party 12 Vijay Kumar Kurre Rashtriya Jansabha Party 13 Advocate Shailendra Kumar Banjare Shakti Sena (Bharat Desh) 14 Santosh Yadu Shivsena 15 Tarjan Jangde Independent 16 Navin Gupta Independent 17 Pravin Jain Independent 18 Pritesh Pandey Independent 19 Manish Shrivastav Independent 20 Ramkrishna Verma Independent 21 Ramdyal Dahariya Independent 22 Rupesh Sahu Independent 23 Shankar Lal Vardani Independent 24 Sanju Kumar Yadav Independent 25 Santosh Sahu Independent

SURGUJA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KHEL SAI SINGH Indian National Congress 2 MAYA BHAGAT Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RENUKA SINGH SARUTA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ASHA DEVI POYA Gondvana Gantantra Party 5 GUMAN SINGH POYA Ambedkarite Party of India 6 CHANDRADEEP SINGH KORCHO Rashtriya Jansabha Party 7 PAWAN KUMAR NAG Bahujan Mukti Party 8 MOHAN SINGH TEKAM Shivsena 9 RAMNATH CHERWA Shoshit Samaj Dal 10 PALSAY URANV Independent

A total of 1,27,13,816 voters, including 64,16,252 men, 62,96,992 women and 572 members of third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase for which 15,408 polling booths have been set up.

Voting for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state was scheduled in three phases. The Naxal-hit Bastar (ST) constituency went to polls in the first phase on April 11, while voting in three other seats - Rajanandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund - was held in the second phase on April 18.

In the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls held after the formation of Chhattisgarh, the BJP had won 10 out of the 11 seats all the three times.