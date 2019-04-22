Full list of candidates going to polls in Chhattisgarh in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

RAIPUR: Seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23. Voting in the third phas will mark the completion of Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Total 123 candidates are in the fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats - Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (SC), Surguja (ST) and Raigarh (ST). Raipur and Bilaspur seats have the maximum 25 candidates each, followed by Durg-21, Jangir-Champa - 15, Raigarh -14, Korba-13 and Surguja-10.
Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Assam:
BILASPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ATAL SHRIVASTAV
|Indian National Congress
|2
|ARUN SAO
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|UTTAM DAS GUROO GOSAI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|NAND KISHORE RAJ
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|5
|POORAN LAL CHHABARIYA
|Swabhiman Party
|6
|YAMAN BANJARE
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|7
|RAMKUMAR GHATLAHARE
|Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
|8
|EG. RAMFAL MANDREY
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|9
|SHAMBHU PRASAD SHARMA
|Bharat Bhoomi Party
|10
|SIDDHRAM LAHARE
|Rashtriya Jansabha Party
|11
|SANTOSH KAUSHAL
|Shivsena
|12
|SANDEEP TIWARI "RAJ"
|Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitey Samaj Party
|13
|SANDEEP SINGH PORTE
|Adhikar Vikas Party
|14
|ARUNKUMAR SAHU
|Independent
|15
|AVISHEK EKKA
|Independent
|16
|ENGINEER INDRASEN MOGRE
|Independent
|17
|URMILA TIWARI
|Independent
|18
|DUJ RAM SAHU
|Independent
|19
|BALDAU PRASAD SAHU
|Independent
|20
|RAJU KHATIK URPH LALU
|Independent
|21
|VIDYA SAHU
|Independent
|22
|SALIK RAM JOGI
|Independent
|23
|HARISH CHANDRA SAHU
|Independent
|24
|HARISH KUMAR MANDWA
|Independent
|25
|HORILAL ANANT
|Independent
DURG
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|GEETANJALI SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|PRATIMA CHANDRAKAR
|Indian National Congress
|3
|VIJAY BAGHEL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|ANURAG SINGH
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|5
|AATMA RAM SAHU
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|6
|KAMLESH KUMAR NAGARCHI
|Shivsena
|7
|TRESSA DAVID
|India Praja Bandhu Party
|8
|PITAMBAR LAL NISHAD
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|9
|FARID MOHAMMAD QURAISHI
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|10
|MALIK RAM THAKUR
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|11
|RAJ KUMAR GUPTA ADVOCATE
|Chhattisgarh Swabhiman Manch
|12
|RAJESH KUMAR DUBEY
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|13
|SEVAKRAM BANJARE
|Rashtriya Jansabha Party
|14
|HIDAR BHATI
|Sarvadharam Party (Madhya Pradesh)
|15
|ANOOP KUMAR PANDEY
|Independent
|16
|ARUN KUMAR JOSHI
|Independent
|17
|POKHRAJ MESHRAM
|Independent
|18
|PRAVEEN TIWARI
|Independent
|19
|MANOJ GAYKWAD CHHATTISGARHIYA
|Independent
|20
|GURU DADA LOKESH
|Independent
|21
|SUNIL KUMAR MARKANDEY
|Independent
JANJGIR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|GUHARAM AJGALLEY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|DAURAM RATNAKAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|RAVI PARASRAM BHARDWAJ
|Indian National Congress
|4
|ASHISH RATRE
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|5
|NARESH KUMAR DAHARIYA
|Rashtriya Gondvana Party
|6
|NARESH BAI JANGDE
|Shivsena
|7
|NITESH KUMAR RATRE
|Sunder Samaj Party
|8
|BHOJRAM BANJARE
|Rashtriya Jansabha Party
|9
|LAKHAN LAL CHAUHAN ALIAS LAKHALA DANAV
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|10
|VRINDA CHAUHAN
|Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party
|11
|SHANTI KUMAR RATRE
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|12
|SITA CHAUHAN
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|13
|SEEMA AJAY
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|14
|ASHARAM RATNAKAR
|Independent
|15
|DR. UDAY RATRE
|Independent
KORBA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|JYOTI NAND DUBEY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|JYOTSNA CHARANDAS MAHANT
|Indian National Congress
|3
|PARMIT SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|CHANDRA BHUSHAN KANWAR ADHIVAKTA L L M
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|5
|TULESHWAR HIRASINGH MARKAM
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|6
|RAJ KUMAR YADAV
|Bhartiya Panchyat Party
|7
|RAJESH PANDEY
|Bharat Bhoomi Party
|8
|LILAMBAR SINGH
|Bhartiya Tribal Party
|9
|SUMAN LAL KHANDE
|Rashtriya Jansabha Party
|10
|DEEPAK SAHU
|Independent
|11
|PRAMOD KUMAR SHARMA
|Independent
|12
|RAMDAYAL URAON
|Independent
|13
|LAKHAN LAL DEWANGAN
|Independent
RAIGARH
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|INNOCENT KUJUR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|GOMATI SAI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|LALJEET SINGH RATHIA
|Indian National Congress
|4
|AMRIT TIRKEY
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|KRIPASHANKAR BHAGAT
|Bhartiya Tribal Party
|6
|JAI SINGH SIDAR
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|7
|JYOTI BHAGAT
|Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party
|8
|RAVISHANKAR SIDAR
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|9
|VIJAY LAKARA
|Shivsena
|10
|VIR KUMAR TIGGA
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|11
|TARIKA TARANGINI URAON
|Independent
|12
|TEJRAM SIDAR
|Independent
|13
|NAVAL KISHOR RATHIA
|Independent
|14
|PRAKASH KUMAR URANW
|Independent
RAIPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Khilesh Kumar Sahu Alias Khileshwar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Pramod Dubey
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Sunil Kumar Soni
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Ajay Chakole
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|5
|Ikram Saifi
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|Chhabi Lal Kanwar
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|7
|Tameshwar Sahu
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|8
|Devki Dubey (Sandhya)
|Republican Party of India (A)
|9
|Devendra Kumar Patil
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|10
|Banmali Chhura
|Bharatiya Bahujan Party
|11
|Dr. Yogita Bajpai
|Sarvodaya Bharat Party
|12
|Vijay Kumar Kurre
|Rashtriya Jansabha Party
|13
|Advocate Shailendra Kumar Banjare
|Shakti Sena (Bharat Desh)
|14
|Santosh Yadu
|Shivsena
|15
|Tarjan Jangde
|Independent
|16
|Navin Gupta
|Independent
|17
|Pravin Jain
|Independent
|18
|Pritesh Pandey
|Independent
|19
|Manish Shrivastav
|Independent
|20
|Ramkrishna Verma
|Independent
|21
|Ramdyal Dahariya
|Independent
|22
|Rupesh Sahu
|Independent
|23
|Shankar Lal Vardani
|Independent
|24
|Sanju Kumar Yadav
|Independent
|25
|Santosh Sahu
|Independent
SURGUJA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KHEL SAI SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|MAYA BHAGAT
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|RENUKA SINGH SARUTA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|ASHA DEVI POYA
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|5
|GUMAN SINGH POYA
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|CHANDRADEEP SINGH KORCHO
|Rashtriya Jansabha Party
|7
|PAWAN KUMAR NAG
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|8
|MOHAN SINGH TEKAM
|Shivsena
|9
|RAMNATH CHERWA
|Shoshit Samaj Dal
|10
|PALSAY URANV
|Independent
A total of 1,27,13,816 voters, including 64,16,252 men, 62,96,992 women and 572 members of third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase for which 15,408 polling booths have been set up.
Voting for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state was scheduled in three phases. The Naxal-hit Bastar (ST) constituency went to polls in the first phase on April 11, while voting in three other seats - Rajanandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund - was held in the second phase on April 18.
In the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls held after the formation of Chhattisgarh, the BJP had won 10 out of the 11 seats all the three times.