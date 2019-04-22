close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Chhattisgarh in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

RAIPUR: Seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23. Voting in the third phas will mark the completion of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Total 123 candidates are in the fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats - Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (SC), Surguja (ST) and Raigarh (ST). Raipur and Bilaspur seats have the maximum 25 candidates each, followed by Durg-21, Jangir-Champa - 15, Raigarh -14, Korba-13 and Surguja-10.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Assam:

BILASPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ATAL SHRIVASTAV Indian National Congress
2 ARUN SAO Bharatiya Janata Party
3 UTTAM DAS GUROO GOSAI Bahujan Samaj Party
4 NAND KISHORE RAJ Gondvana Gantantra Party
5 POORAN LAL CHHABARIYA Swabhiman Party
6 YAMAN BANJARE Bhartiya Kisan Party
7 RAMKUMAR GHATLAHARE Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
8 EG. RAMFAL MANDREY Ambedkarite Party of India
9 SHAMBHU PRASAD SHARMA Bharat Bhoomi Party
10 SIDDHRAM LAHARE Rashtriya Jansabha Party
11 SANTOSH KAUSHAL Shivsena
12 SANDEEP TIWARI "RAJ" Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitey Samaj Party
13 SANDEEP SINGH PORTE Adhikar Vikas Party
14 ARUNKUMAR SAHU Independent
15 AVISHEK EKKA Independent
16 ENGINEER INDRASEN MOGRE Independent
17 URMILA TIWARI Independent
18 DUJ RAM SAHU Independent
19 BALDAU PRASAD SAHU Independent
20 RAJU KHATIK URPH LALU Independent
21 VIDYA SAHU Independent
22 SALIK RAM JOGI Independent
23 HARISH CHANDRA SAHU Independent
24 HARISH KUMAR MANDWA Independent
25 HORILAL ANANT Independent

DURG

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GEETANJALI SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party
2 PRATIMA CHANDRAKAR Indian National Congress
3 VIJAY BAGHEL Bharatiya Janata Party
4 ANURAG SINGH Bhartiya Kisan Party
5 AATMA RAM SAHU SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
6 KAMLESH KUMAR NAGARCHI Shivsena
7 TRESSA DAVID India Praja Bandhu Party
8 PITAMBAR LAL NISHAD Bharat Prabhat Party
9 FARID MOHAMMAD QURAISHI Gondvana Gantantra Party
10 MALIK RAM THAKUR Ambedkarite Party of India
11 RAJ KUMAR GUPTA ADVOCATE Chhattisgarh Swabhiman Manch
12 RAJESH KUMAR DUBEY Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
13 SEVAKRAM BANJARE Rashtriya Jansabha Party
14 HIDAR BHATI Sarvadharam Party (Madhya Pradesh)
15 ANOOP KUMAR PANDEY Independent
16 ARUN KUMAR JOSHI Independent
17 POKHRAJ MESHRAM Independent
18 PRAVEEN TIWARI Independent
19 MANOJ GAYKWAD CHHATTISGARHIYA Independent
20 GURU DADA LOKESH Independent
21 SUNIL KUMAR MARKANDEY Independent

JANJGIR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GUHARAM AJGALLEY Bharatiya Janata Party
2 DAURAM RATNAKAR Bahujan Samaj Party
3 RAVI PARASRAM BHARDWAJ Indian National Congress
4 ASHISH RATRE Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
5 NARESH KUMAR DAHARIYA Rashtriya Gondvana Party
6 NARESH BAI JANGDE Shivsena
7 NITESH KUMAR RATRE Sunder Samaj Party
8 BHOJRAM BANJARE Rashtriya Jansabha Party
9 LAKHAN LAL CHAUHAN ALIAS LAKHALA DANAV Bahujan Mukti Party
10 VRINDA CHAUHAN Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party
11 SHANTI KUMAR RATRE Gondvana Gantantra Party
12 SITA CHAUHAN Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
13 SEEMA AJAY Ambedkarite Party of India
14 ASHARAM RATNAKAR Independent
15 DR. UDAY RATRE Independent

KORBA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 JYOTI NAND DUBEY Bharatiya Janata Party
2 JYOTSNA CHARANDAS MAHANT Indian National Congress
3 PARMIT SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party
4 CHANDRA BHUSHAN KANWAR ADHIVAKTA L L M Ambedkarite Party of India
5 TULESHWAR HIRASINGH MARKAM Gondvana Gantantra Party
6 RAJ KUMAR YADAV Bhartiya Panchyat Party
7 RAJESH PANDEY Bharat Bhoomi Party
8 LILAMBAR SINGH Bhartiya Tribal Party
9 SUMAN LAL KHANDE Rashtriya Jansabha Party
10 DEEPAK SAHU Independent
11 PRAMOD KUMAR SHARMA Independent
12 RAMDAYAL URAON Independent
13 LAKHAN LAL DEWANGAN Independent

RAIGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 INNOCENT KUJUR Bahujan Samaj Party
2 GOMATI SAI Bharatiya Janata Party
3 LALJEET SINGH RATHIA Indian National Congress
4 AMRIT TIRKEY Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 KRIPASHANKAR BHAGAT Bhartiya Tribal Party
6 JAI SINGH SIDAR Gondvana Gantantra Party
7 JYOTI BHAGAT Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party
8 RAVISHANKAR SIDAR Ambedkarite Party of India
9 VIJAY LAKARA Shivsena
10 VIR KUMAR TIGGA Bahujan Mukti Party
11 TARIKA TARANGINI URAON Independent
12 TEJRAM SIDAR Independent
13 NAVAL KISHOR RATHIA Independent
14 PRAKASH KUMAR URANW Independent

RAIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Khilesh Kumar Sahu Alias Khileshwar Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Pramod Dubey Indian National Congress
3 Sunil Kumar Soni Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Ajay Chakole Gondvana Gantantra Party
5 Ikram Saifi Ambedkarite Party of India
6 Chhabi Lal Kanwar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
7 Tameshwar Sahu Bhartiya Kisan Party
8 Devki Dubey (Sandhya) Republican Party of India (A)
9 Devendra Kumar Patil SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 Banmali Chhura Bharatiya Bahujan Party
11 Dr. Yogita Bajpai Sarvodaya Bharat Party
12 Vijay Kumar Kurre Rashtriya Jansabha Party
13 Advocate Shailendra Kumar Banjare Shakti Sena (Bharat Desh)
14 Santosh Yadu Shivsena
15 Tarjan Jangde Independent
16 Navin Gupta Independent
17 Pravin Jain Independent
18 Pritesh Pandey Independent
19 Manish Shrivastav Independent
20 Ramkrishna Verma Independent
21 Ramdyal Dahariya Independent
22 Rupesh Sahu Independent
23 Shankar Lal Vardani Independent
24 Sanju Kumar Yadav Independent
25 Santosh Sahu Independent

SURGUJA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KHEL SAI SINGH Indian National Congress
2 MAYA BHAGAT Bahujan Samaj Party
3 RENUKA SINGH SARUTA Bharatiya Janata Party
4 ASHA DEVI POYA Gondvana Gantantra Party
5 GUMAN SINGH POYA Ambedkarite Party of India
6 CHANDRADEEP SINGH KORCHO Rashtriya Jansabha Party
7 PAWAN KUMAR NAG Bahujan Mukti Party
8 MOHAN SINGH TEKAM Shivsena
9 RAMNATH CHERWA Shoshit Samaj Dal
10 PALSAY URANV Independent

A total of 1,27,13,816 voters, including 64,16,252 men, 62,96,992 women and 572 members of third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase for which 15,408 polling booths have been set up.

Voting for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state was scheduled in three phases. The Naxal-hit Bastar (ST) constituency went to polls in the first phase on April 11, while voting in three other seats - Rajanandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund - was held in the second phase on April 18.

In the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls held after the formation of Chhattisgarh, the BJP had won 10 out of the 11 seats all the three times.

