Full list of candidates going to polls in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi: Two union territories Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu will go to the polls on Tuesday in the third phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

At least 10 candidates are in the fray for the Dadra & Nagar Haveli seat whereas four candidates are contesting from the Daman & Diu seat.

The Dadra And Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 1) is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribes. This constituency remained an important seat of the Congress which it won till the elections in 1996 before the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency became a prominent stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party alternatively.

The primary electoral contest for the seat is between the BJP and INC. Though several other regional parties and independent candidates would also contest for the seat.

Daman and Diu is the second smallest Union Territory of India and is represented by a single parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The voters in Daman and Diu Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 1) elect just one Member of Parliament who represents the concerns of the whole Union Territory in the Lower House of Parliament.

Following the implementation of the Goa, Daman and Diu Reorganization Act of 1987, the Daman and Diu Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1987.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu:

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 TOKIYA PRABHUBHAI Indian National Congress 2 DONGARKAR ISHWARBHAI GOPJIBHAI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 PATEL NATUBHAI GOMANBHAI Bharatiya Janata Party 4 JANATHIYA PRAVINBHAI LADAKBHAI Bahujan Mukti Party 5 PATEL ANKITA AMRUTBHAI Shivsena 6 BHIKHLABHAI VANSABHAI KHULAT Bhartiya Tribal Party 7 HALPATI RAJESHBHAI BHANABHAI Navsarjan Bharat Party 8 KURADA DEEPAKBHAI Independent 9 DELKAR MOHANBHAI SANJIBHAI Independent 10 DAYAT MANOJ RANCHOD Independent 11 PATEL DHIRUBHAI CHHOTUBHAI Independent

DAMAN & DIU

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KETAN DAHYABHAI PATEL Indian National Congress 2 LALUBHAI BABUBHAI PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SAKIL LATIF KHAN Bahujan Samaj Party 4 PATEL UMESHBHAI BABUBHAI Independent

Lok Sabha elections is being held in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.