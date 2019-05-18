Full list of candidates going to polls in Himachal Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

SHIMLA: Voting for all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in the last and seventh phase on Sunday, May 19.

Polling will be held in all four Parliamentary Constituencies (PC) of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies are General Seats whereas Shimla PC is reserved for SC. As per Form 7A available on EC website, 11 candidates are contesting from Kangra, 17 from Mandi, 11 from Hamirpur and 6 from Shimla.

A total of 45 candidates are in the fray from these four Lok Sabha seats and their fate will be decided by over 53 lakh registered electors in the state.

The Election Commission of India has set up 7723 polling station across the state for smooth conduct of polls.

As per the data available, there are 5,330,154 voters, out of which 2,724,111 are males, 2,605,996 females and 47 third gender voters.

Here is the full list of candidates going to poll in Himachal Pradesh:

Kangra

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Kishan Kapoor Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Dr. Kehar Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Pawan Kajal Indian National Congress 4 Prem Chand Vishvakarma Navbharat Ekta Dal 5 Dr. Swaroop Singh Rana Swabhiman Party 6 Subhash Chand Himachal Jan Kranti Party 7 Chander Bhan Independent 8 Col. Narinder Pathania Independent 9 Nisha Katoch Independent 10 Bhachan Singh Rana Independent 11 Dr. Sanjiv Guleria Independent

Mandi

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AASHRAY SHARMA Indian National Congress 2 DALEEP SINGH KAITH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 RAM SWAROOP SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SES RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KARTAR CHAND Swabhiman Party 6 KHEM CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 7 CHANDERMANI All India Forward Bloc 8 MEHAR SINGH Rashtriya Azad Manch 9 RAJENDER SURYAVANSHI Ambedkarite Party of India 10 SHIV LAL THAKUR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 11 GUMAN SINGH Independent 12 GHANSHYAM CHAND THAKUR Independent 13 COL. THAKUR SINGH Independent 14 DEV RAJ BHARDWAJ Independent 15 DHARMENDER SINGH THAKUR Independent 16 BRIJ GOPAL Independent 17 SUBHASH MOHAN SNEHI Independent

Hamirpur

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DILIP KUMAR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 KUNWAR PUSHPENDRA SINGH CHANDEL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 PRITAM SINGH LODHI KISAAN Indian National Congress 4 ARVIND KUMAR PRAJAPATI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 ER. KEDARNATH VISHWAKARMA Bahujan Mukti Party 6 SHRIRAM SINGH GAUR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 SURESH CHANDRA RAJPUT Rashtriya Kranti Party 8 KAMLESH KUMAR Independent 9 KAMTA PRASAD PRAJAPATI Independent 10 MADHURAJ Independent 11 RAJESH Independent 12 RAM GOPAL Independent 13 SARJOOLAL Independent 14 SANJAY KUMAR SAHU Independent

Shimla