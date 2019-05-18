close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Himachal Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Polling will be held in all four Parliamentary Constituencies (PC) of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla on May 19.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Himachal Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

SHIMLA: Voting for all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in the last and seventh phase on Sunday, May 19.

Polling will be held in all four Parliamentary Constituencies (PC) of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies are General Seats whereas Shimla PC is reserved for SC. As per Form 7A available on EC website, 11 candidates are contesting from Kangra, 17 from Mandi, 11 from Hamirpur and 6 from Shimla.

A total of 45 candidates are in the fray from these four Lok Sabha seats and their fate will be decided by over 53 lakh registered electors in the state.

The Election Commission of India has set up 7723 polling station across the state for smooth conduct of polls.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

As per the data available, there are 5,330,154 voters, out of which 2,724,111 are males, 2,605,996 females and 47 third gender voters.

Here is the full list of candidates going to poll in Himachal Pradesh:

Kangra

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Kishan Kapoor Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Dr. Kehar Singh Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Pawan Kajal Indian National Congress
4 Prem Chand Vishvakarma Navbharat Ekta Dal
5 Dr. Swaroop Singh Rana Swabhiman Party
6 Subhash Chand Himachal Jan Kranti Party
7 Chander Bhan Independent
8 Col. Narinder Pathania Independent
9 Nisha Katoch Independent
10 Bhachan Singh Rana Independent
11 Dr. Sanjiv Guleria Independent

 

Mandi

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 AASHRAY SHARMA Indian National Congress
2 DALEEP SINGH KAITH Communist Party of India (Marxist)
3 RAM SWAROOP SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party
4 SES RAM Bahujan Samaj Party
5 KARTAR CHAND Swabhiman Party
6 KHEM CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
7 CHANDERMANI All India Forward Bloc
8 MEHAR SINGH Rashtriya Azad Manch
9 RAJENDER SURYAVANSHI Ambedkarite Party of India
10 SHIV LAL THAKUR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
11 GUMAN SINGH Independent
12 GHANSHYAM CHAND THAKUR Independent
13 COL. THAKUR SINGH Independent
14 DEV RAJ BHARDWAJ Independent
15 DHARMENDER SINGH THAKUR Independent
16 BRIJ GOPAL Independent
17 SUBHASH MOHAN SNEHI Independent

 

Hamirpur

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DILIP KUMAR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party
2 KUNWAR PUSHPENDRA SINGH CHANDEL Bharatiya Janata Party
3 PRITAM SINGH LODHI KISAAN Indian National Congress
4 ARVIND KUMAR PRAJAPATI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 ER. KEDARNATH VISHWAKARMA Bahujan Mukti Party
6 SHRIRAM SINGH GAUR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
7 SURESH CHANDRA RAJPUT Rashtriya Kranti Party
8 KAMLESH KUMAR Independent
9 KAMTA PRASAD PRAJAPATI Independent
10 MADHURAJ Independent
11 RAJESH Independent
12 RAM GOPAL Independent
13 SARJOOLAL Independent
14 SANJAY KUMAR SAHU Independent

 

Shimla

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 DHANI RAM SHANDIL Indian National Congress
2 VIKRAM SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party
3 SURESH KUMAR KASHYAP Bharatiya Janata Party
4 MANOJ KUMAR All India Forward Bloc
5 SHAMSHER SINGH Rashtriya Azad Manch
6 RAVI Independent

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results on Sunday evening

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: Voting to be held for 7th and last phase of LS polls tomorrow