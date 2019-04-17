Full list of candidates going to polls in Jammu and Kashmir in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

At least two constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the Srinagar seat, including National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party Aga Syed Mohsin, Peoples Conference's Irfan Raza Ansari and Bharatiya Janata Party's Khalid Jahangir.

The Congress has not fielded any candidate against Abdullah who is seeking re-election from the constituency. The party of Abdullah, five-time Chief Minister of J&K NC's star campaigner, has launched an aggressive campaign, attacking the BJP for threatening to abrogate J&K`s special status and trying to divide the country.

Spread over the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Badgam, the constituency has 15 voting segments and 12,90,318 voters who will vote at 1,716 polling stations.

In Udhampur, the main contest is between outgoing BJP MP Jitendra Singh and Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress. Both the NC and the PDP have not fielded any candidate to consolidate secular vote in favour of Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of the J&K`s erstwhile Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh.

There are 10 other candidates in the race, including J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) leader Bhim Singh and BJP rebel Choudhary Lal Singh who has formed the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan to challenge the BJP. The Udhampur Lok Sabha seat has 16, 85,779 electors

Full list of candidates going to polls in Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

SRINAGAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Sheikh Khalid Jehangir Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Aga Syed Mohsin Peoples Democratic Party 3 Abdual Rashid Ganie Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 4 Farooq Abdullah Jammu & Kashmir National Conference 5 Showkat Hussain Khan Janata Dal (United) 6 Abdul Khaliq Bhat Shivsena 7 Irfan Raza Ansari Jammu & Kashmir People Conference 8 Nazir Ahmad Lone Rashtriya Jankranti Party 9 Nazir Ahmad Sofi Manvadhikar National Party 10 Bilal Sultan Independent 11 Sajjad Ahmad Dar Independent 12 Abdul Rashid Banday Independent

UDHAMPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 TILAK RAJ BHAGAT Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DR. JITENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 VIKRAMADITYA SINGH Indian National Congress 4 HARSH DEV SINGH Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 5 LAL SINGH Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, 6 MOHD AYUB Navarang Congress Party 7 MEENAKSHI Shivsena 8 BANSI LAL Independent 9 RAKESH MUDGAL Independent 10 SHABER AHMED Independent 11 GARIB SINGH Independent 12 FIRDOUS AHMED BAWANI Independent

The constituency has 17 voting segments and 16,85,779 electorate, of which 1,665,467 are registered as general voters and 20,312 as service voters. For the smooth conduct of election in the constituency, the Election Commission has established 2,710 polling stations.