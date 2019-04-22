Full list of candidates going to polls in J&K in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

SRINAGAR: Voting in Anantnag parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will be going to polls in three parts in phase three, phase four, and phase five of general elections 2019. This is the only constituency in the country where polling is being held in more than one phase. The Lok Sabha polls to the constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

The four districts to be covered in the Anantnag are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama which have 16 assembly segments in total. The polls in Anantnag would be held on 23 April, on 29 April in Kulgam and in Shopian and Pulwama on 6 May. All the seats in Anantnag parliamentary constituency belong to the general category.

There are 13,93,251 voters in Anantnag parliamentary constituency, out of which 7,20,337 are male electors, 6,72,879 female electors and 35 third gender electors. In addition to this, there are 4,041 service electors and 7,483 persons with disabilities (PWD) electors.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the third phase in Jammu and Kashmir:

ANANTNAG

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 HASNAIN MASOODI Jammu & Kashmir National Conference 2 GHULAM AHMAD MIR Indian National Congress 3 MEHBOOBA MUFTI Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party 4 NISAR AHMAD WANI Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 5 SOFI YOUSUF Bharatiya Janata Party 6 SURINDER SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 SANJAY KUMAR DHAR Manvadhikar National Party 8 CH. ZAFFAR ALI Jammu & Kashmir People Conference 9 IMTIYAZ AHMAD RATHER Independent 10 RIDWANA SANAM Independent 11 RIYAZ AHMAD BHAT Independent 12 ZUBAIR MASOODI Independent 13 MIRZA SAJAD HUSSAIN BEIGH Independent 14 SHAMS KHWAJA Independent 15 ALI MOHAMMAD WANI Independent 16 GH. MOHD. WANI Independent 17 KYASIR AHMAD SHEIKH Independent 18 MANZOOR AHMAD KHAN Independent

A total of 1,842 polling stations have been set up for this PC during the three phases of polls.

The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The polling will be held in south Kashmir areas from 7 am to 4 am.

There are 18 candidates in the fray for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.

The other candidates in the fray include former MLC Sofi Yousuf (BJP), Nisar Ahmad Wani (National Panthers Party), Zaffar Ali (People's Conference), Sanjay Kumar Dhar (Manav Adhikar Party) and Surinder Singh (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party).

Independent candidates contesting the election include Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Ridwana Sanam, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Masoodi, Shamas Khwaja, Ali Mohammad Wani, Gh Mohammad Wani, Kyasir Ahmed Shiekh, Manzoor Ahmed Khan and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh complete the field.