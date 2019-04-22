Full list of candidates going to polls in Kerala in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voting will be held in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in the third phase of polling on Tuesday. A record 227 candidates are in the fray in the election. A total of 25,408,711 voters, including 13,111,189 women, 12,297,403 men and 119 belonging to the 'other gender, will exercise their franchise in 24,970 polling stations spread across 14 districts.
The Wayanad seat in Kerala will be viewed with keen interest as Congress president Rahul Gandhi is for the first time, fighting polls in the southern state apart from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Kerala:
ALAPPUZHA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Adv. A M ARIFF
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|Adv. PRASANTHBHIM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Dr. K. S. RADHAKRISHNAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Adv. SHANIMOL OSMAN
|Indian National Congress
|5
|A. AKHILESH
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|R. PARTHASARATHY VARMA
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|VARKALA RAJ
|Peoples Democratic Party
|8
|K. S. SHAN
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|9
|THAHIR
|Independent
|10
|VAYALAR RAJEEVAN
|Independent
|11
|SATHEESH SHENOI
|Independent
|12
|SANTHOSH THURAVOOR
|Independent
ALATHUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DR.JAYAN.C.KUTHANUR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|DR. P.K.BIJU
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|RAMYA HARIDAS
|Indian National Congress
|4
|T.V.BABU
|Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
|5
|KRISHNANKUTTY KUNISSERY
|Independent
|6
|ADV.PRETHEEP KUMAR.P.K.
|Independent
ATTINGAL
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Adv. ADOOR PRAKASH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|VIPINLAL PALODE
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|SOBHASURENDRAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Dr. A. SAMPATH
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|5
|AJAMAL ISMAIL
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|6
|ATTINGAL AJITH KUMAR
|Independent
|7
|ANITHA
|Independent
|8
|B DEVADATHAN
|Independent
|9
|PRAKASH S KARIKKATTUVILA
|Independent
|10
|PRAKASH G VEENA BHAVAN
|Independent
|11
|MANOJ M POOVAKKADU
|Independent
|12
|MAHEEN THEVARUPARA
|Independent
|13
|K.G. MOHANAN
|Independent
|14
|K. VIVEKANANDHAN
|Independent
|15
|SHAILAJA NAVAIKULAM
|Independent
|16
|SATHEESH KUMAR
|Independent
|17
|SUNIL SOMAN
|Independent
|18
|IRINJAYAM SURESH
|Independent
|19
|RAMSAGAR. P
|Independent
CHALAKUDY
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|INNOCENT
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|JOHNSON N
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|BENNY BEHANAN
|Indian National Congress
|4
|A N RADHAKRISHNAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|JOSE THOMAS
|Marxist Communist Party of India (United)
|6
|MUJEEB RAHMAN T A
|Peoples Democratic Party
|7
|P P MOIDEEN KUNJU
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|8
|ADV SUJA ANTONY
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|9
|JOHNSON K C
|Independent
|10
|NOBY AUGUSTINE
|Independent
|11
|FREDY JACKSON PEREIRA
|Independent
|12
|M R SATHYADEVAN
|Independent
|13
|SUBRAMANIAN
|Independent
ERNAKULAM
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ALPHONS KANNANTHANAM
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|P A NIAMATHULLA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|P RAJEEV
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|4
|HIBI EDEN
|Indian National Congress
|5
|ABDUL KHADER VAZHAKKALA
|Samajwadi Forward Bloc
|6
|V M FAIZAL
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|7
|RAJEEV NAGAN
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|8
|ADV VIVEK K VIJAYAN
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|9
|SHAJAHAN ABDULKHADAR
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star
|10
|ASWATHI RAJAPPAN
|Independent
|11
|KUMAR
|Independent
|12
|LAILA RASHEED
|Independent
|13
|SREEDHARAN
|Independent
IDUKKI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Adv. DEAN KURIAKOSE
|Indian National Congress
|2
|LEETHESH P. T.
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|BIJU KRISHNAN
|Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
|4
|M. SELVARAJ
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
|5
|GOMATHY
|Independent
|6
|Adv, JOICE GEORGE
|Independent
|7
|BABY K. A.
|Independent
|8
|REJI NJALLANI
|Independent
KANNUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|C. K. PADMANABHAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|P. K. SREEMATHI TEACHER
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|K. SUDHAKARAN
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Adv. R. APARNA
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|K.K. ABDUL JABBAR
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|6
|KURIAKOSE
|Secular Democratic Congress
|7
|PRAVEEN ARIMBRATHODIYIL
|Independent
|8
|RADHAMANI NARAYANAKUMAR
|Independent
|9
|K. SREEMATHI, W/o SUDEEP KUMAR C. V
|Independent
|10
|P. SREEMATHI, W/o RAVEENDRAN
|Independent
|11
|K. SUDHAKARAN, S/o KUNHIRAMAN
|Independent
|12
|K. SUDHAKARAN, S/o KRISHNAN
|Independent
|13
|SUDHAKARAN P. K, S/o KRISHNAPILLA
|Independent
KASARAGOD
|1
|Adv. Basheer Alady
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|K. P. Sathishchandran
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Rajmohan Unnithan
|Indian National Congress
|5
|Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|6
|K. P. Sathishchandran
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|7
|Govindan B Alinthazhe
|Independent
|8
|Narendra Kumar. K
|Independent
|9
|Rajmohan Unnithan
|Indian National Congress
|10
|Ranadivan. R. K
|Independent
|11
|Rameshan Bandadka
|Independent
|12
|Saji
|Independent
|13
|SANJEEVA SHETTY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
KOLLAM
|1
|N.K.Premachandran
|Revolutionary Socialist Party
|2
|K.N.Balagopal
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|Adv.K.V.Sabu
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Twinkle Prabhakaran
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|N.Jayarajan
|Independent
|6
|Nagaraj.G
|Independent
|7
|Dr.Sreekumar.J
|Independent
|8
|Saji Kollam
|Independent
|9
|Suni Kalluvathukkal
|Independent
KOTTAYAM
|1
|Jijo Joseph
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Thomas Chazhikadan
|Kerala Congress (M)
|3
|V.N. Vasavan
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|4
|Adv. P.C Thomas
|Kerala Congress
|5
|E.V. Prakash
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|6
|Ignatious Illimoottil
|Independent
|7
|Thomas J. Nidhiry
|Independent
KOZHIKODE
|1
|NUSRATH JAHAN
|Independent
|2
|3
|M.K.RAGHAVAN
|Indian National Congress
|4
|5
|6
|7
|A.PRADEEP KUMAR
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|8
|9
|DINESHMANI
|Indian National Congress
|10
|A.SEKHAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|11
|12
|JAMEELA KANATHIL
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|RAGHU.K
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|18
|19
|RAGHAVAN NAIR MANIKKOTHU KUNNUMMAL
|Independent
|20
|PRAKASH BABU CHAITHRAM
|Independent
|21
|RAGHAVN.N ALLACHIPARAMBU
|Independent
|22
|RAGHAVAN.P VADAKKE EDOLI
|Independent
|23
|PRADEEP KUMAR.E.T PEEDIKATHODI VEEDU
|Independent
|24
|NASEER AHAMMED A
|Independent
|25
|RAGHAVAN.T THAYYULLAYIL
|Independent
|26
|27
|28
|LAKSHMANAN K P
|Independent
|29
|JAYACHANDRAN T P
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|30
|PRADEEPAN.N
|Independent
|31
|PRADEEP.V.K
|Independent
MALAPPURAM
|1
|P.K. Kunhalikutty
|Indian Union Muslim League
|2
|Unnikrishnan
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|V.P. Sanu
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|4
|Abdul Majeed Faizy
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|5
|Mohamed Ali
|Independent
|6
|IT Najeeb
|8
|Latheef
|Indian Union Muslim League
|9
|Sulekha M
|Independent
|10
|Unni
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|11
|Adv. Praveen Kumar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|12
|Yusuf
|Independent
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Unnikrishnan
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|18
|Abdul Salam K.P
|Independent
|19
|Sanu N.K
|Independent
|20
|Nissar Methar
|Independent
|21
MAVELIKKARA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KODIKUNNIL SURESH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|CHITTAYAM GOPAKUMAR
|Communist Party of India
|3
|THOLLUR RAJAGOPALAN
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|K. BIMALJI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|THAZHAVA SAHADEVAN
|Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
|6
|AJAYAKUMAR
|Independent
|7
|AJI PATHANAPURAM
|Independent
|8
|USHA KOTTARAKKARA
|Independent
|9
|KUTTAN KATTACHIRA
|Independent
|10
|RAGHAVAN R
|Independent
PALAKKAD
|L. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KRISHNAKUMAR C
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|M B RAJESH
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|V K SREEKANDAN
|Indian National Congress
|4
|HARI ARUMBIL
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|THULASEEDHARAN PALLICKAL
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|6
|C CHANDRAN
|Independent
|7
|BALAKRISHNAN
|Independent
|8
|RAJESH PALOLAM
|Independent
|9
|RAJESH S/O MANI
|Independent
PATHANAMTHITTA
|1
|ANTO ANTONY
|Indian National Congress
|2
|VEENA GEORGE
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|SHIBU PARAKKADAVAN
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|K SURENDRAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|JOSE GEORGE
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|BINU BABY
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|RATHEESH CHOORAKODU
|Independent
|8
|VEENA V
|Independent
PONNANI
|1
|E. T. Mohammed Basheer
|Indian Union Muslim League
|2
|Rema
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Adv. K.C. Nazeer
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|4
|Anwar P.V. Alumkuzhi
|Independent
|5
|P.V. Anvar Puthan Veetil
|Independent
|6
|Anvar P.V. Raseena Manzil
|Independent
|7
|Bindu
|Independent
|8
|Muhammed Basheer Koyissery
|Independent
|9
|Muhammed Basheer Nechiyan
|Independent
|10
|Muhammed Basheer Mangalassery
|Independent
|11
|Sameera PA
|Independent
|12
|Poonthura Siraj
|Independent
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|1
|KIRAN KUMAR. S.K
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|KUMMANAM RAJASEKHARAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|C. DIVAKARAN
|Communist Party of India
|4
|Dr. SHASHI THAROOR
|Indian National Congress
|5
|PANDALAM KERALAVARMARAJA
|Pravasi Nivasi Party
|6
|S MINI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|CHRISTOPHER SHAJU PALIYODE
|Independent
|8
|GOPAKUMAR OORUPOIKA
|Independent
|9
|JAIN WILSON
|Independent
|10
|JOHNY THAMPY
|Independent
|11
|B. DEVADATHAN
|Independent
|12
|BINU. D
|Independent
|13
|MITHRA KUMAR G
|Independent
|14
|VISHNU S AMBADI
|Independent
|15
|T SASI
|Independent
|16
|M.S SUBI
|Independent
|17
|NANDHAVANAM SUSEELAN
|Independent
THRISSUR
|1
|NIKHIL CHANDRASEKHARAN
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|T. N. PRATHAPAN
|Indian National Congress
|3
|RAJAJI MATHEW THOMAS
|Communist Party of India
|4
|SURESH GOPI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|N. D. VENU
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star
|6
|PRAVEEN K. P.
|Independent
|7
|SUVITH
|Independent
|8
|SONU
|Independent
VADAKARA
|1
|P.JAYARAJAN
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|K. MURALEEDHARAN
|Indian National Congress
|3
|ADV.V.K.SAJEEVAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|JATHEESH.A.P
|National Labour Party
|5
|MUSTHAFA KOMMERI
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|6
|ADVOCATE K.SUDHAKARAN
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star
|7
|ALUVA ANEESH
|Independent
|8
|JAYARAJAN PANDARAPARAMBIL
|Independent
|9
|C.O.T. NASEER
|Independent
|10
|MURALEEDHARAN.K KUTTIYIL VEEDU
|Independent
|11
|MURALEEDHARAN.K SANDRAM
|Independent
|12
|SANTHOSH KUMAR
|Independent
WAYANAD
|1
|Mohamed P K
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Rahul Gandhi
|Indian National Congress
|3
|P.P. Suneer
|Communist Party of India
|4
|Usha K
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star
|5
|John P P
|Secular Democratic Congress
|6
|Thushar Vellappally
|Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
|7
|Babu Mani
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|8
|Raghul Gandhi K S/o Krishnan P
|Agila India Makkal Kazhagam
|9
|K M Sivaprasad Gandhi
|Indian Gandhiyan Party
|10
|Narukara Gopi
|Independent
|11
|Thrissur Nazeer
|Independent
|12
|Dr. K Padmarajan
|Independent
|13
|Praveen K P
|Independent
|14
|Biju Kakkathode
|Independent
|15
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Independent
|16
|Adv. Sreejith P R
|Independent
|17
|Shijo M Varghese
|Independent
|18
|Siby Vayalil
|Independent
|19
|Sebastian Wayanad
|Independent
On the last day of the campaign, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA took out rallies across the state to woo the voters. The most exciting campaign in the recent history of Kerala ended at 6 PM marred by a spate of incidents of violence involving members of all the three major fronts being reported from different parts of the state Sunday.
Polling would be held to all 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state on April 23 from 7 am to 5 pm. Apart from Rahul, the other key candidates who will be trying their luck in the election are union minister Alphonse Kannanthanam (Ernakulam), Shashi Tharoor (Congress) and BJP leader Kumanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Suresh Gopi (Thrissur-BJP).
Several top leaders took part in the campaign including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, several unions ministers, Rahul, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.