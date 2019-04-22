Full list of candidates going to polls in Kerala in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voting will be held in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in the third phase of polling on Tuesday. A record 227 candidates are in the fray in the election. A total of 25,408,711 voters, including 13,111,189 women, 12,297,403 men and 119 belonging to the 'other gender, will exercise their franchise in 24,970 polling stations spread across 14 districts.

The Wayanad seat in Kerala will be viewed with keen interest as Congress president Rahul Gandhi is for the first time, fighting polls in the southern state apart from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Kerala:

ALAPPUZHA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. A M ARIFF Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 Adv. PRASANTHBHIM Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr. K. S. RADHAKRISHNAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Adv. SHANIMOL OSMAN Indian National Congress 5 A. AKHILESH Ambedkarite Party of India 6 R. PARTHASARATHY VARMA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 VARKALA RAJ Peoples Democratic Party 8 K. S. SHAN SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 9 THAHIR Independent 10 VAYALAR RAJEEVAN Independent 11 SATHEESH SHENOI Independent 12 SANTHOSH THURAVOOR Independent

ALATHUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR.JAYAN.C.KUTHANUR Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DR. P.K.BIJU Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 RAMYA HARIDAS Indian National Congress 4 T.V.BABU Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 5 KRISHNANKUTTY KUNISSERY Independent 6 ADV.PRETHEEP KUMAR.P.K. Independent

ATTINGAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. ADOOR PRAKASH Indian National Congress 2 VIPINLAL PALODE Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SOBHASURENDRAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Dr. A. SAMPATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 AJAMAL ISMAIL SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 ATTINGAL AJITH KUMAR Independent 7 ANITHA Independent 8 B DEVADATHAN Independent 9 PRAKASH S KARIKKATTUVILA Independent 10 PRAKASH G VEENA BHAVAN Independent 11 MANOJ M POOVAKKADU Independent 12 MAHEEN THEVARUPARA Independent 13 K.G. MOHANAN Independent 14 K. VIVEKANANDHAN Independent 15 SHAILAJA NAVAIKULAM Independent 16 SATHEESH KUMAR Independent 17 SUNIL SOMAN Independent 18 IRINJAYAM SURESH Independent 19 RAMSAGAR. P Independent

CHALAKUDY

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 INNOCENT Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 JOHNSON N Bahujan Samaj Party 3 BENNY BEHANAN Indian National Congress 4 A N RADHAKRISHNAN Bharatiya Janata Party 5 JOSE THOMAS Marxist Communist Party of India (United) 6 MUJEEB RAHMAN T A Peoples Democratic Party 7 P P MOIDEEN KUNJU SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 8 ADV SUJA ANTONY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 JOHNSON K C Independent 10 NOBY AUGUSTINE Independent 11 FREDY JACKSON PEREIRA Independent 12 M R SATHYADEVAN Independent 13 SUBRAMANIAN Independent

ERNAKULAM

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ALPHONS KANNANTHANAM Bharatiya Janata Party 2 P A NIAMATHULLA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 P RAJEEV Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 HIBI EDEN Indian National Congress 5 ABDUL KHADER VAZHAKKALA Samajwadi Forward Bloc 6 V M FAIZAL SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 7 RAJEEV NAGAN Ambedkarite Party of India 8 ADV VIVEK K VIJAYAN Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 9 SHAJAHAN ABDULKHADAR Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star 10 ASWATHI RAJAPPAN Independent 11 KUMAR Independent 12 LAILA RASHEED Independent 13 SREEDHARAN Independent

IDUKKI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. DEAN KURIAKOSE Indian National Congress 2 LEETHESH P. T. Bahujan Samaj Party 3 BIJU KRISHNAN Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 4 M. SELVARAJ Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 5 GOMATHY Independent 6 Adv, JOICE GEORGE Independent 7 BABY K. A. Independent 8 REJI NJALLANI Independent

KANNUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 C. K. PADMANABHAN Bharatiya Janata Party 2 P. K. SREEMATHI TEACHER Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 K. SUDHAKARAN Indian National Congress 4 Adv. R. APARNA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 K.K. ABDUL JABBAR SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 KURIAKOSE Secular Democratic Congress 7 PRAVEEN ARIMBRATHODIYIL Independent 8 RADHAMANI NARAYANAKUMAR Independent 9 K. SREEMATHI, W/o SUDEEP KUMAR C. V Independent 10 P. SREEMATHI, W/o RAVEENDRAN Independent 11 K. SUDHAKARAN, S/o KUNHIRAMAN Independent 12 K. SUDHAKARAN, S/o KRISHNAN Independent 13 SUDHAKARAN P. K, S/o KRISHNAPILLA Independent

KASARAGOD

1 Adv. Basheer Alady Bahujan Samaj Party 2 K. P. Sathishchandran Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Rajmohan Unnithan Indian National Congress 5 Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar Bharatiya Janata Party 6 K. P. Sathishchandran Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7 Govindan B Alinthazhe Independent 8 Narendra Kumar. K Independent 9 Rajmohan Unnithan Indian National Congress 10 Ranadivan. R. K Independent 11 Rameshan Bandadka Independent 12 Saji Independent 13 SANJEEVA SHETTY Bharatiya Janata Party

KOLLAM

1 N.K.Premachandran Revolutionary Socialist Party 2 K.N.Balagopal Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Adv.K.V.Sabu Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Twinkle Prabhakaran SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 N.Jayarajan Independent 6 Nagaraj.G Independent 7 Dr.Sreekumar.J Independent 8 Saji Kollam Independent 9 Suni Kalluvathukkal Independent

KOTTAYAM

1 Jijo Joseph Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Thomas Chazhikadan Kerala Congress (M) 3 V.N. Vasavan Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 Adv. P.C Thomas Kerala Congress 5 E.V. Prakash SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 Ignatious Illimoottil Independent 7 Thomas J. Nidhiry Independent

KOZHIKODE

1 NUSRATH JAHAN Independent 2 NUSRATH JAHAN Independent 3 M.K.RAGHAVAN Indian National Congress 4 M.K.RAGHAVAN Indian National Congress 5 M.K.RAGHAVAN Indian National Congress 6 M.K.RAGHAVAN Indian National Congress 7 A.PRADEEP KUMAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 8 A.PRADEEP KUMAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 9 DINESHMANI Indian National Congress 10 A.SEKHAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 11 A.SEKHAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 12 JAMEELA KANATHIL Communist Party of India (Marxist) 13 JAMEELA KANATHIL Communist Party of India (Marxist) 14 JAMEELA KANATHIL Communist Party of India (Marxist) 15 A.PRADEEP KUMAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 16 A.PRADEEP KUMAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 17 RAGHU.K Bahujan Samaj Party 18 RAGHU.K Bahujan Samaj Party 19 RAGHAVAN NAIR MANIKKOTHU KUNNUMMAL Independent 20 PRAKASH BABU CHAITHRAM Independent 21 RAGHAVN.N ALLACHIPARAMBU Independent 22 RAGHAVAN.P VADAKKE EDOLI Independent 23 PRADEEP KUMAR.E.T PEEDIKATHODI VEEDU Independent 24 NASEER AHAMMED A Independent 25 RAGHAVAN.T THAYYULLAYIL Independent 26 Adv.PRAKASH BABU Bharatiya Janata Party 27 Adv.PRAKASH BABU Bharatiya Janata Party 28 LAKSHMANAN K P Independent 29 JAYACHANDRAN T P Bharatiya Janata Party 30 PRADEEPAN.N Independent 31 PRADEEP.V.K Independent

MALAPPURAM

1 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League 2 Unnikrishnan Bharatiya Janata Party 3 V.P. Sanu Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 5 Mohamed Ali Independent 6 IT Najeeb Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7 V.P. Sanu Communist Party of India (Marxist) 8 Latheef Indian Union Muslim League 9 Sulekha M Independent 10 Unni Bharatiya Janata Party 11 Adv. Praveen Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 12 Yusuf Independent 13 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 14 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 15 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League 16 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League 17 Unnikrishnan Bharatiya Janata Party 18 Abdul Salam K.P Independent 19 Sanu N.K Independent 20 Nissar Methar Independent 21 Nissar Methar Peoples Democratic Party

MAVELIKKARA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KODIKUNNIL SURESH Indian National Congress 2 CHITTAYAM GOPAKUMAR Communist Party of India 3 THOLLUR RAJAGOPALAN Bahujan Samaj Party 4 K. BIMALJI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 THAZHAVA SAHADEVAN Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 6 AJAYAKUMAR Independent 7 AJI PATHANAPURAM Independent 8 USHA KOTTARAKKARA Independent 9 KUTTAN KATTACHIRA Independent 10 RAGHAVAN R Independent

PALAKKAD

L. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KRISHNAKUMAR C Bharatiya Janata Party 2 M B RAJESH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 V K SREEKANDAN Indian National Congress 4 HARI ARUMBIL Bahujan Samaj Party 5 THULASEEDHARAN PALLICKAL SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 C CHANDRAN Independent 7 BALAKRISHNAN Independent 8 RAJESH PALOLAM Independent 9 RAJESH S/O MANI Independent

PATHANAMTHITTA

1 ANTO ANTONY Indian National Congress 2 VEENA GEORGE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 SHIBU PARAKKADAVAN Bahujan Samaj Party 4 K SURENDRAN Bharatiya Janata Party 5 JOSE GEORGE Ambedkarite Party of India 6 BINU BABY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 RATHEESH CHOORAKODU Independent 8 VEENA V Independent

PONNANI

1 E. T. Mohammed Basheer Indian Union Muslim League 2 Rema Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Adv. K.C. Nazeer SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 4 Anwar P.V. Alumkuzhi Independent 5 P.V. Anvar Puthan Veetil Independent 6 Anvar P.V. Raseena Manzil Independent 7 Bindu Independent 8 Muhammed Basheer Koyissery Independent 9 Muhammed Basheer Nechiyan Independent 10 Muhammed Basheer Mangalassery Independent 11 Sameera PA Independent 12 Poonthura Siraj Independent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1 KIRAN KUMAR. S.K Bahujan Samaj Party 2 KUMMANAM RAJASEKHARAN Bharatiya Janata Party 3 C. DIVAKARAN Communist Party of India 4 Dr. SHASHI THAROOR Indian National Congress 5 PANDALAM KERALAVARMARAJA Pravasi Nivasi Party 6 S MINI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 CHRISTOPHER SHAJU PALIYODE Independent 8 GOPAKUMAR OORUPOIKA Independent 9 JAIN WILSON Independent 10 JOHNY THAMPY Independent 11 B. DEVADATHAN Independent 12 BINU. D Independent 13 MITHRA KUMAR G Independent 14 VISHNU S AMBADI Independent 15 T SASI Independent 16 M.S SUBI Independent 17 NANDHAVANAM SUSEELAN Independent

THRISSUR

1 NIKHIL CHANDRASEKHARAN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 T. N. PRATHAPAN Indian National Congress 3 RAJAJI MATHEW THOMAS Communist Party of India 4 SURESH GOPI Bharatiya Janata Party 5 N. D. VENU Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star 6 PRAVEEN K. P. Independent 7 SUVITH Independent 8 SONU Independent

VADAKARA

1 P.JAYARAJAN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 K. MURALEEDHARAN Indian National Congress 3 ADV.V.K.SAJEEVAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 JATHEESH.A.P National Labour Party 5 MUSTHAFA KOMMERI SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 ADVOCATE K.SUDHAKARAN Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star 7 ALUVA ANEESH Independent 8 JAYARAJAN PANDARAPARAMBIL Independent 9 C.O.T. NASEER Independent 10 MURALEEDHARAN.K KUTTIYIL VEEDU Independent 11 MURALEEDHARAN.K SANDRAM Independent 12 SANTHOSH KUMAR Independent

WAYANAD

1 Mohamed P K Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress 3 P.P. Suneer Communist Party of India 4 Usha K Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star 5 John P P Secular Democratic Congress 6 Thushar Vellappally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 7 Babu Mani SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 8 Raghul Gandhi K S/o Krishnan P Agila India Makkal Kazhagam 9 K M Sivaprasad Gandhi Indian Gandhiyan Party 10 Narukara Gopi Independent 11 Thrissur Nazeer Independent 12 Dr. K Padmarajan Independent 13 Praveen K P Independent 14 Biju Kakkathode Independent 15 Mujeeb Rahman Independent 16 Adv. Sreejith P R Independent 17 Shijo M Varghese Independent 18 Siby Vayalil Independent 19 Sebastian Wayanad Independent

On the last day of the campaign, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA took out rallies across the state to woo the voters. The most exciting campaign in the recent history of Kerala ended at 6 PM marred by a spate of incidents of violence involving members of all the three major fronts being reported from different parts of the state Sunday.

Polling would be held to all 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state on April 23 from 7 am to 5 pm. Apart from Rahul, the other key candidates who will be trying their luck in the election are union minister Alphonse Kannanthanam (Ernakulam), Shashi Tharoor (Congress) and BJP leader Kumanam Rajasekharan (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Suresh Gopi (Thrissur-BJP).

Several top leaders took part in the campaign including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, several unions ministers, Rahul, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.