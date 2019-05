Voting in seven Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the fifth phase of election on Monday. Polling will be held in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul seats. Lok Sabha election is being held in four phases in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. This will be the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29.

One hundred and ten candidates are in the fray for these seven seats. There are 14 candidates in the fray in Tikamgarh, 15 in Damoh, 17 in Khajuraho, 21 in Satna, 23 in Rewa, 11 in Hoshangabad and nine in Betul. The official said 15,240 polling booths have been set up for 1.19 crore registered voters.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

BETUL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK BHALAVI Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DURGA DAS (D.D.) UIKEY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAMU TEKAM (ADVOCATE) Indian National Congress 4 PUSHPA MARSKOLE Bahujan Mukti Party 5 PUSHPA DR. SHAILENDRA PENDAM Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party 6 BISRAM UIKEY Gondvana Gantantra Party 7 NIMISH SARIYAM Independent 8 BHAGCHARAN WARKADE Independent 9 SUNIL KAWDE Independent

DAMOH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JITTU KHARE "BADAL" Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PRATAP SINGH Indian National Congress 3 PRAHALAD SINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party 4 THAKURDAS PATEL (T.D. PATEL)) Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 MANU SINGH MARAVI Gondvana Gantantra Party 6 MANVENDRA SINGH BITTU BHAIYA Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 MAN SINGH LODHI Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 RICHA PURSHOTTAM CHOUBEY (HARIOM) Sapaks Party 9 VIKAS NAGVANSHI Bharat Prabhat Party 10 SHARADA PARSAD PATEL Pichhara Samaj Party United 11 ANANT LAL BASOR Independent 12 KAMLESH ASATI Independent 13 DEVI YADAV Independent 14 PRAHLAD PATEL Independent 15 PRAHLAD BHAIYA Independent

HOSHANGABAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 UDAY PRATAP SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 M.P. CHOUDHARY Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SHAILENDRA DIWAN CHANDARBHAN SINGH Indian National Congress 4 DINESH KATARE Ambedkarite Party of India 5 DEVENDRA SHARMA Sapaks Party 6 BHAVANI SHANKAR SAINI (MONU SAINI) Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 RAJESH KUMAR UIKEY Gondvana Gantantra Party 8 ARYA RAVI PARIHAR Independent 9 DIWAN SHAILENDRA Independent 10 MADAN MOHAN Independent 11 SHALIGRAM MAKODIYA Independent

KHAJURAHO

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MAHARANI KAVITA SINGH NATIRAJA Indian National Congress 2 V.D. SHARMA (VISHNU DATT SHARMA) Bharatiya Janata Party 3 ASHWANI KUMAR DUBEY Sarvodaya Bharat Party 4 JAGDESH KUMAR PATEL Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal 5 DESH PAL PATEL Ambedkarite Party of India 6 MANISH MISHRA Rashtriya Aadarsh Member Party 7 ADVOCATE RAKESH KUMAR SHUKLA All India Forward Bloc 8 VEER SINGH PATEL Samajwadi Party 9 SANT KUMAR SHARMA Samagra Utthan Party 10 ABDUL IMRAN Independent 11 GIRIRAJ KISHOR (RAJU) PODDAR Independent 12 NARENDRA PANDEY (RAM JI) Independent 13 PARWAT SINGH Independent 14 BHOOPAT KUMAR ADIWASI Independent 15 MEENA/LALIT RAIKWAR Independent 16 RAJKUMAR Independent 17 VINOD KUMAR Rashtriya Jansanchar Dal

REWA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GIRIJESH SINGH SENGER Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 JANARDAN MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party 3 VIKASH SINGH PATEL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SIDDHARTH TIWARI "RAJ" Indian National Congress 5 DR. ARUN KUMAR SATNAMI Bahujan Mukti Party 6 ARUN GAUTAM Shri Janta Party 7 CHHOTU KOL Jan Samman party 8 BADRI PRASAD KUSHWAHA Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal 9 BABULAL KOL Adhikar Vikas Party 10 MAHENDRA. KUMAR. TIWARI. Kisan Raj Party, 11 RAM GOPAL SINGH PATEL Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 12 REETA TRIPATHI Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 13 SHAKUNTALA MISHRA Sapaks Party 14 SHIV KUMAR MISHRA Samagra Utthan Party 15 SIYASHARAN KEVAT Rashtriya Apna Dal 16 SUNIT PANDEY 'SUMIT' AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 17 SHUBHRANSHU DWIVEDI- PADARI. Kisan Party of India 18 AKHILESH SAKET Independent 19 DEVENDRA KUMAR MISHRA Independent 20 BRAHMDATTA MISHRA Independent 21 RAM KALESH SAKET Independent 22 SANAT KUMAR Independent 23 SUSHIL MISHRA (SABAKE MAHARAJ) Independent

SATNA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ACCHE LAL KUSHAWAHA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 GANESH SiNGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAJARAM TRIPATHI Indian National Congress 4 NAND KISHOR PRAJAPATI Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 MANORAJ DWIVEDI Janata Congress 6 MHENDRA SINGH Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 DR. RAJENDRA TRIPATHI Bharatiya Jan Morcha Party 8 RAMKUSHAL KEWAT Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party 9 RAM NiVAS SEN Republican Party of India (A) 10 RAM VISHWAS PAL Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 11 VIPIN SINGH TIWARI Smart Indians Party 12 SHASHANK SINGH BAGHEL Sapaks Party 13 ASHOK VISHWAKARMA Independent 14 MOHD. JIBRAIL Independent 15 NASIR KHAN Independent 16 BABU LAL Independent 17 MAHESH SAHU "PAPPU" Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 18 MUNNI KRANTI Independent 19 SURENDRA PANDEY KUWAN Independent 20 Dr. SURESH PRASAD TRIPATHI Independent 21 PHOUJI SANDIP BABA Independent

TIKAMGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ahirwar Kiran Indian National Congress 2 Dr Virendra Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Ahirwar Shripat Shikshak Poorvanchal Rashtriya Congress 4 Kamta Prasad Kori "K.P." Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Narayan Das Jatav Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party 6 N.R. Prajapati Adarsh Nyay Rakshak Party 7 R.D. Prajapati Samajwadi Party 8 Surjeet Chadar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 9 Shriram Nagar "Shikshak" Sapaks Party 10 Jitendra Banshkar Independent 11 R.B. Prajapati Advocate Independent 12 Pramod Prajapati Independent 13 Shobha Valmiki Independent 14 Suresh Kori Independent

In 2014, the BJP had won 27 of 29 seats in the state. The Congress later increased its tally to three after wresting Ratlam seat from the BJP in a bypoll. The Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years, hopes to carry forward the winning momentum while the BJP hopes to repeat its 2014 showing.