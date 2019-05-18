close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

The seats where polling will be held are - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa - all currently held by the BJP.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

BHOPAL: Polling in eight Lok Sabha seats will be held in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, May 19. The seats where polling will be held are - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa - all currently held by the BJP.

Former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav are in the fray from Ratlam and Khandwa, the latter seeing a tough fight between Yadav and ex-MP BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. Meenakshi Natarajan, once a lieutenant of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is trying her luck again from Mandsaur, after being defeated in 2014.

At the centre of the campaigning has been the Congress-led government's farm loan waiver scheme, which has been debunked by the opposition BJP in the state.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue at his rallies and said the Kamal Nath government in MP was sending police and recovery notices to farmers rather than writing off their loans.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had hit back by claiming the loan waiver had benefited several lakh farmers and even showed papers at rallies to prove that loans of ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother Rohit and nephew Niranjan had been written off.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also campaigned and managed to draw good crowds in Ujjain, Ratlam and Indore.

Eighty-two candidates are in the fray in the eight seats, comprising six in Dewas, nine in Ujjain, 13 in Mandsaur, nine in Ratlam, seven in Dhar, 20 in Indore, seven in Khargone and 11 in Khandwa.

Out of the total 29 seats in MP, the election in the first phase was held in six constituencies on April 29, followed by the second phase polls for seven constituencies on May 6 and eight seats in the third phase on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates going to poll in Madhya Pradesh:

Dewas

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 PRAHLAD SINGH TIPANYA Indian National Congress
2 BADRILAL "AKELA" Bahujan Samaj Party
3 MAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY Bharatiya Janata Party
4 PRAVIN SHANTARAM GANGURDE Bharat Prabhat Party
5 NITIN VERMA Independent
6 MAHENDRA SING Independent

 

Ujjain

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 ANIL FIROJIYA Bharatiya Janata Party
2 BABULAL MALVIYA Indian National Congress
3 SATISH PARMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
4 MAHESH MARMAT Shivsena
5 RAMCHANDRA PARMAR Bahujan Mukti Party
6 AMBARAM PARMAR CHANDRAVANSHI Independent
7 TILAKRAJ AHIRWAR Independent
8 BANESINGH PARMAR Independent
9 DR. SAGAR SOLANKI Independent

 

Mandsaur

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Prabhulal Meghwal Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Meenakshi Natarajan Indian National Congress
3 Sudheer Gupta Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Ismail Mev Bahujan Maha Party
5 Advocate Bapu Singh Gujar Hindusthan Nirman Dal
6 Meenakshi Chouhan National Women's Party
7 Shivlal Gurjar Shivsena
8 Nandlal Meena Independent
9 Prahlad Singh S. Rajput Independent
10 Fulchand Patidar Independent
11 Ranglal Dhanger Independent
12 Vijay Rann Independent
13 Saeed Ahmed Shabrarti Ahmed Independent

 

Ratlam

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 KANTILAL BHURIA Indian National Congress
2 GUMAN SINGH DAMOR Bharatiya Janata Party
3 MADHU SINGH PATEL(CHOUHAN) Bahujan Samaj Party
4 ADVOCATE-KATARA RUKHAMAN SINGH Bahujan Mukti Party
5 KAMLESHWAR BHIL Bhartiya Tribal Party
6 SURAJ BHABHAR All India Hindustan Congress Party
7 SURAJSINGH KALIYA Janata Dal (United)
8 108 NILESH DAMOR Independent
9 RANGLA-KALESH Independent

 

Dhar

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 GIRWAL DINESH Indian National Congress
2 GULSINGH RAMSINGH KAWACHE Bahujan Samaj Party
3 CHATTARSINGH DARBAR Bharatiya Janata Party
4 KAILASH VASUNIYA Bahujan Mukti Party
5 MANISH DEVID Bhartiya Amrit Party
6 RAMCHARAN MALIWAD Janata Congress
7 DASHRATH BHUWAN (DOTRIYA) Independent

 

Indore

 

Serial Number Candidate Name Party Name
1

SHANKAR LALWANI

 Bharatiya Janata Party
2

PANKAJ SANGHVI

 Indian National Congress
3

ER. DEEPCHAND AHIRWAL

 Bahujan Samaj Party
4

BHAVANA KISHORE SANGELIYA

 Janata Congress
5

RAJENDRA AGARWAL 'RAJU'

 Socialist Party (India)
6

KAMLESH VAISHNAV

 Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7

IFTIKHAR AHMED KHAN

 Minorities Democratic Party
8

DHEERAJ DUBEY PATRAKAR

 Sapaks Party
9

MAHENDRA TIKLIYA

 Independent
10

RAMESH PATIL

 Independent
11

PRAKASH VERMA

 Independent
12

AJMERA S PRAVEEN KUMAR

 Independent
13

HAJI MUSTAK ANSARI

Independent
14

RANJEET GOHAR

 Independent
15

NASIR MOHAMMAD

 Independent
16

SRI IMRAN BAKSH

 Independent
17

RAJKARAN YADAV (TEEMAI)

 Independent
18

DR. SANDEEP VASANTRAO KADWE

 Independent
19

SHRI SURENDRA

 Independent
20

SHAILENDRA SHARMA

 Independent
21

PARMANAND TOLANI

 Independent

Khargone

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 AMIT KUMAR BALKE Bahujan Samaj Party
2 GAJENDRA UMRAO SINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party
3 DR. GOVIND SUBHAN MUJALDA Indian National Congress
4 COMRADE JYOTI SUKHLAL GORE Communist Party of India
5 JANI KARAN Independent
6 SHANTILAL S/O AASHARAM SAHITE Independent
7 SEVANTI DINESH BHABAR Independent

 

Khandwa

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 ARUN SUBHASH CHANDRA YADAV Indian National Congress
2 DAYARAM KORKU (THAKUR DADA) Bahujan Samaj Party
3 NANDKUMAR SINGH CHOUHAN (NANDU BHAIYA) Bharatiya Janata Party
4 AAKASH BIRLA Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party
5 KISHOR YADAV Hindusthan Nirman Dal
6 DARASINGH PATEL KHATVASHE Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party
7 REENA DAMLE Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
8 RUKUM SHAH All India Ulama Congress
9 NARAYAN CHANDEL Independent
10 BABA ABDUL HAMEED Independent
11 BHAGWANSINGH PYARSINGH Independent

 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
