Full list of candidates going to polls in Maharashtra in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

MUMBAI: Ten seats out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies will be going to polls in the second phase of the general election on Thursday. The seats going to polls are Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur in Marathwada and Solapur.

In the second phase of election in Maharashtra, 179 candidates are in the fray. Over 3.36 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election. Of these 10 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in four seats and Shiv Sena in 4 seats while the Congress holds two seats.

Former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde is contesting from Solapur and Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan is in the poll arena from Nanded.

Here is the full list of all candidates going to polls in Maharashtra in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

AKOLA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Bhai B.C.Kamble Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Hidayatullah Barakatullah Patel Indian National Congress 4 Arun Kankar Wankhede Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 Ambedkar (Adv) Prakash Yashwant Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Mrs. Pravina Laxmanrao Bhatkar Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Arun Manohar Thakare Independent 8 Social Worker Gajanan Onkar Harne (Anna) Independent 9 Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya Independent 10 Murlidhar Lalsing Pawar Independent 11 Sachin Ganpatlal Sharma Independent

BEED

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Pritam Gopinathrao Munde Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Bajarang Manohar Sonwane Nationalist Congress Party 3 Ashok Bhagoji Thorat Hum Bhartiya Party 4 Kalyan Bhanudas Gurav Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 5 Ganesh Navnathrao Karande Maharashtra Kranti Sena 6 Ramesh Ramkisan Gavhane Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal 7 Vishnu Jadhav Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 Shinde Chandraprakash Ganpatrao Ambedkarite Party of India 9 Sayed Mujammil Sayed Jamil Samajwadi Party 10 Ashok Bhagoji Thorat Independent 11 Anwar Khan Mirza Khan Independent 12 Kalidas Pandharinath Aapet Independent 13 Kolekar Ganesh Bhausaheb Independent 14 Khan Majhar Habib Independent 15 Salim Fatu Sayyad Independent 16 Galebkhan Jabbarkhan Pathan Independent 17 Chavan Sampat Ramsing Independent 18 Jagtap Nilesh Murlidhar Independent 19 Jamir Bashir Shaikh Independent 20 Juber Munshi Kureshi Independent 21 Tukaram Vyankati Chate Independent 22 Nisar Ahemad Independent 23 Pathan Musakhan Yunuskhan Independent 24 Pathan Sarfarzkhan Mahetabkhan Independent 25 Patil Yashashri Pramod Independent 26 Pandit Damodhar Khande Independent 27 Bajrang Digambar Sonwane Independent 28 Mujeeb Naimoddin Inamdar Independent 29 Rajeshkumar Annasaheb Bhadgale Independent 30 Pathan Sarafraj Babakha Independent 31 Vijay Rangnath Salve Independent 32 Veer Shesherao Chokhoba Independent 33 Adv. Sharad Bahinaji Kamble Independent 34 Sajan Raees Chaodhri Independent 35 Shivaji Naraynrao Kawathekar Independent 36 Shaikh Yashed Shaikh Tayyab Independent 37 Shaikh Sadek Shaikh Ibrahim Independent 38 Sayyad Minhaj Independent 39 Rajendra Achyutrao Hoke Independent 40 Ganesh Navnathrao Karande Independent 41 Sarika Bajrang Sonwane Independent

AMRAVATI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adsul Anandrao Vithoba Shivsena 2 Arun Motiramji Wankhade Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Navnit Ravi Rana Independent 4 Athwale Sanjay Hiramanji Bahujan Maha Party 5 Gade Vinod Milind Ambedkarist Republican Party 6 Gunavant Deopare Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Narendra Babulal Kathane Rashtriya Jansurajya Party 8 Nilima Nitin Bhatkar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 9 Athwale Sanjay Hiramanji Independent 10 Nilesh Anandrao Patil Ambedkarite Party of India 11 Panchshila Vijay Mohod Bahujan Mukti Party 12 Anil Namdeorao Jamnekar Independent 13 Ambadas Shamrao Wankhade Independent 14 Rahulbhau Laxmanrao Mohod Independent Indian Congress 15 Pankaj Liladhar Meshram Independent 16 Vijay Yashwant Vilhekar Swatantra Bharat Paksha 17 Pramod Laxman Meshram Independent 18 Pravin Mahadeo Sarode Independent 19 Minakshi Someshwar Kurwade Independent 20 Raju Bakshi Jamnekar Independent 21 Raju Mahadeorao Sonone Independent 22 Raju Shamraoji Mankar Independent 23 Rahulbhau Laxmanrao Mohod Independent 24 Vijay Yashwant Vilhekar Independent 25 Vilas Sheshrao Thorat Independent 26 Shrikant Ulhasrao Raibole Independent 27 Dnyaneshwar Kashirao Mankar Independent

BULDHANA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Abdul Hafeez Abdul Aziz Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Siraskar Baliram Bhagwan Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 3 Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Shivsena 4 Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne Nationalist Congress Party 5 Pratap Pandharinath Patil Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Ananta Datta Puri Independent 7 Gajanan Uttam Shantabai Independent 8 Dinkar Tukaram Sambare Independent 9 Pravin Shriram More Independent 10 Wamanrao Ganpatrao Akhare Independent 11 Bhai Vikas Prakash Nandve Independent 12 Vijay Banwarilalji Masani Independent 13 DADARAO BANSI GAIKWAD Independent

HINGOLI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr. Dhanve Datta Maroti Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Wankhede Subhashrao Bapurao Indian National Congress 3 Kamble Trishala Milind Independent 4 Hemant Patil Shivsena 6 Altaf Ahmed Indian Union Muslim League 8 Asadkhan Mohammedkhan Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 9 Uttam Bhagaji Kamble Prabuddha Republican Party 10 Uttam Maroti Dhabe Akhand Hind Party 11 Mohan Fattusing Rathod Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 12 Varsha Shivajirao Devsarkar Bahujan Mukti Party 13 Subhash Nagorao Wankhede Hum Bhartiya Party 14 Subhash Parasram Wankhede Bahujan Maha Party 15 A. Kadir Mastan Sayyed Independent 17 Gajanan Haribhau Bhalerao Independent 18 Sandesh Ramchandra Chavan Independent 19 Jaywanta Vishwambhar Wanole Independent 20 Devji Gangaram Asole Independent 23 Prakash Vitthalrao Ghunnar Independent 24 Maqbul Ahmed A.Habib Independent 25 Adv. Marotrao Kanhobarao Hukke Patil Independent 27 Wasant Kisan Paikrao Independent 28 Sunil Dashrath Ingole Independent 29 Subhash Kashiba Wankhede Independent 30 Subhash Maroti Wankhede Independent 31 Subhash Vitthal Wankhede Independent 32 Santosh Maroti Boinwad Independent 33 Patrakar P Sattar khan Kasim Kha Independent 35 Sandip Bhau Nikhate Navbharat Nirman Party 38 Sandesh Ramchandra Chavan Independent 44 Jadhav Shivajirao Munjaji Independent

LATUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao Indian National Congress 2 Dr.Siddharthkumar Digambarrao Suryawanshi Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Arun Ramrao Sontakke Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 5 Dattu Prabhakar Karanjikar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Ram Garkar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Rupesh Shamrao Shanke Swatantra Bharat Paksha 8 Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji Independent 9 Papita Raosaheb Randive Independent 10 Ramesh Nivruti Kamble Independent

NANDED

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan Indian National Congress 2 Chikhalikar Pratap Govindrao Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Abdul Rais Ahmed Abdul Jabbar Ambedkar National Congress 4 Abdul Samad Samajwadi Party 5 Bhinge Yashpal Narsinghrao Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Mohan Anandrao Waghmare Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Sunil Manohar Sonsale Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 8 Chavan Ashok Shankarrao Independent 9 Kadam Shrirang Uttomrao Independent 10 Manish Dattatray Wadje Independent 11 Mahesh Prakashrao Talegaonkar Independent 12 Madhavrao Sambhaji Gaikwad Independent 13 Ranjit Gangadharrao Deshmukh Independent 14 Shivanand Ashokrao Deshmukh Independent

OSMANABAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 OMPRAKASH BHUPALSINH ALIAS PAWAN RAJENIMBALKAR Shivsena 2 RANAJAGJITSINHA PADMASINHA PATIL Nationalist Congress Party 3 DR. SHIVAJI PANDHARINATH OMAN Bahujan Samaj Party 4 NAVNATH DASHRATH UPALEKAR Independent 5 ARJUN (Dada) SALGAR Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 ANNASAHEB RAMCHANDRA RATHOD Bhartiya Bahujan Kranti Dal 7 DEEPAK MAHADEV TATE Bhapase Party 8 PHULSURE VISHWANATH SADASHIV Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena 9 Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde Independent 10 GORE NETAJI NAGNATHRAO Independent 11 JAGANNATH NIVRUTTI MUNDE Independent 12 TUKARAM DASRAO GANGAWANE Independent 13 DR.VASANT RAGHUNATH MUNDE Independent 14 SHANKAR PANDURANG GAIKWAD Independent 15 SAYYAD SULTAN LADKHAN Independent 16 KAKASAHEB BABURAO RATHOD Independent 17 ANNASAHEB RAMCHANDRA RATHOD Independent

PARBHANI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau Shivsena 2 Rajan Ramchandra Kshirsagar Communist Party of India 3 Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar Nationalist Congress Party 4 Dr.Vaijnath Sitaram Phad Bahujan Samaj Party 5 Alamgir Mohammad Khan Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh 6 Dr.Appasaheb Onkar Kadam Swatantra Bharat Paksha 7 Alamgir Mohammad Khan Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 Uttamrao Pandurangrao Rathod Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Kishor Namdeo Gaware Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 10 Yashwant Rambhau Kasbe Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 11 Sk. Salim Sk. Ibrahim Bahujan Maha Party 12 Subhash Ashokrao Ambhore (Dudhgaonkar) Ambedkar National Congress 13 Santosh Govind Rathod Bhartiya Bahujan Kranti Dal 14 Harishchandra Dattu Patil Sangharsh Sena 15 Kishor Baburao Munnemanik Independent 16 Govind Ramrao Deshmukh Independent 17 Dr.Appasaheb Onkar Kadam Independent 18 Bobade Sakharam Gyanba Independent 19 Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal Independent

SOLAPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SHRI. SHA. BRA. DR. JAI SIDHESHWAR SHIVACHARYA MAHASWAMIJI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SHINDE SUSHILKUMAR SAMBHAJIRAO Indian National Congress 3 PROF. DR. ARJUN GENA OHAL Bahujan Mukti Party 4 AMBEDKAR PRAKASH YASHVANT Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 KRISHNA NAGNATH BHISE Bahujan Maha Party 6 VISHNU SIDRAM GAIDHANKAR Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 7 SHRIVENKATESWAR MAHA SWAMIJI (KATAKDHOND. D. G.) Hindustan Janta Party 8 SHRI GHODAKE DAGDU PANDHARINATH Independent 9 UGHADE ASHOK BHAGAVANRAO Independent 10 KHANDARE SUDARSHAN RAICHAND Independent 13 ADV. MANISHA MANOHAR KARANDE Independent 14 MALHARI GULAB PATOLE Independent 15 ADV. VIKRAM UTTAM KASABE Independent 16 SHRI BHARAT DIGAMBAR GADHIRE Independent 17 SHRIMANT MURLIDHAR MASKE Independent

In the 2019 election, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting on four seats each, while the Congress and NCP are contesting five and four seats respectively. The NCP has supported an ally in Amravati.

With 48 seats, Maharashtra sends the second highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 constituencies. Voting in Maharashtra is being held in four phases.