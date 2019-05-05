Full list of candidates going to polls in Rajasthan in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting will take place in 12 constituencies of Rajasthan on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. The seats going to polls are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. While Ganganagar, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur PCs are reserved for Scheduled Castes, Dausa seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

There are 134 candidates, including 16 women, in the fray for these 12 Lok Sabha seats. Nearly, 2,31,79,623 voters including 1,10,755 service voters are eligible to vote in the fifth phase from the state. The electorate has 1,22,53,615 males, 1,09,25,883 female and 125 third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up 23,783 polling stations in the state for smooth conduct of polls in this phase.

The 134 candidates contesting the polls include 12 from Congress, 11 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 10 from Bahujan Samaj Party, 1 each from Communist Party of India and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, 68 Independents along with 31 others.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the polls in the fifth phase in Rajasthan:

ALWAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Imran Khan Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Bhanwar Jitendra Singh Indian National Congress 3 Balak Nath Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Anoop Kumar Meghwal Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Amit Jangir Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Gulab Singh Poorvanchal Rashtriya Congress 7 Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta Independent 8 Anand Kumar Sain Independent 9 Tilak Raj Munjal Independent 10 Pawan Kumar Jain Independent 11 Madan Lal Independent

BHARATPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABHIJEET KUMAR JATAV Indian National Congress 2 RANJEETA KOLI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SURAJ PRADHAN JATAV Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MANGAL RAM GODRA Ambedkarite Party of India 5 GHANSHYAM SINGH YADAV Independent 6 TEJVEER SINGH Independent 7 PURUSHOTTAM BABA Independent 8 SUNIL Independent

BIKANER

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHAIRA RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MADAN GOPAL MEGHWAL Indian National Congress 4 SHYOPAT RAM Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 GHANSHYAM MEGHWAL Ambedkarite Party of India 6 TRILOKI NARAYAN HATILA Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 7 PUNAM CHAND ALIAS PUNEET DHAL Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 ARJUN RAM Independent 9 BABULAL Independent

CHURU

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BALWAN POONIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 RAFIQUE MANDELIA Indian National Congress 3 RAHUL KASWAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 HARI SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 5 GOMATI DHARAMPAL KATARIA Bharat Rakshak Party (Democratic) 6 SATYAPAL BAUDDH Ambedkarite Party of India 7 ASLAM Independent 8 KUMBHA RAM MEENA Independent 9 DARARAM NAYAK Independent 10 BISHANARAM Independent 11 SHEELA SHEKHAWAT Independent 12 SUKHADEV MEGHWAL Independent

DAUSA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jaskaur Meena Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Dwarka Prasad Maheshwara Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Savita Meena Indian National Congress 4 Chandra Prakash Meena Nationalist People's Front 5 Ramphool Meena Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Rinku Kumar Meena Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 7 Anju Dhanka Independent 8 Bimla Devi Meena Independent 9 Bharti Meena Independent 10 Maliram Nayaka Independent 11 Radhey Shyam Meena Independent

GANGANAGAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NIHAL CHAND Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHARAT RAM MEGHWAL Indian National Congress 3 RAVTARAM Communist Party of India 4 LUNARAMA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 TITARA SINGH Independent 6 NARESH KUMAR Independent 7 DR. BALKRISHAN PANWAR Independent 8 BHAJAN SINGH GHAROO Independent 9 SATISH KUMAR Independent

JAIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Umrao Salodia Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Jyoti Khandelwal Indian National Congress 3 Ram Charan Bohra Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Kuldeep Singh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 Kailash Chand Jagarwal Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Bhanwar Lal Joshi Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 7 Ram Sahay Meena Kalky Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 Sanjay Garg Swarna Bharat Party 9 P. Trilok Tiwari Rashtriya Samta Vikas Party 10 Kamal Bhargav Independent 11 Pankaj Patel Independent 12 Prashant Saini Independent 13 Babita Wadhwani Independent 14 Manoj Kumar Joshi Independent 15 Yakub Khan Independent 16 Yogesh Sharma Independent 17 Ram Charan Joshi Independent 18 Ram Janki Swami Independent 19 Ramlal Dhanaka Independent 20 Vinay Kumar Varma Independent 21 Virad Singla Independent 22 Sharad Chand Jain Independent 23 Shobhal Singh Independent 24 Haripal Bairwa Independent

JAIPUR RURAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KRISHNA POONIA Indian National Congress 2 COL. RAJYAVARDHAN RATHORE Bharatiya Janata Party 3 VIRENDER SINGH BIDHURI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 RAJENDRA KUMAR Ambedkarite Party of India 5 RAM NIWAS NENAWAT MEGHAWAL Bharat Rakshak Party (Democratic) 6 BANWARI LAL MEENA Independent 7 RAMSINGH KASANA Independent 8 VINOD SHARMA Independent

JHUNJHUNU

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NARENDRA KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SHARWAN KUMAR S/O GOKAL RAM Indian National Congress 3 AJAY PAL Bahujan Mukti Party 4 KRISHAN KUMAR JANGIR Rashtriya Mangalam Party 5 Dr. TEJPAL KATEWA Right to Recall Party 6 MAHANT AKASH GIRI Independent 7 KAILASH KARWASARA Independent 8 GURU GOKUL CHAND RASHTRAWADI Independent 9 BALDEV PRASAD SAINI Independent 10 BHIM SINGH Independent 11 MOHD. YUNUS Independent 12 SHARWAN KUMAR S/O HUKMA RAM Independent

KARAULI-DHOLPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MANOJ RAJORIA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAMKUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SANJAY KUMAR Indian National Congress 4 JEET RAM BAIRWA Ambedkarite Party of India 5 VIJAY BABU Prabuddha Republican Party

NAGAUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. JYOTI MIRDHA Indian National Congress 2 HANUMAN BENIWAL Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3 HANUMANRAM Rashtriya Power Party 4 DHARMI CHAND Independent 5 DHARMENDRA Independent 6 PREM RAJ Independent 7 MADANLAL Independent 8 RAVINDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT Independent 9 RAM CHANDRA Independent 10 C.A. RASTRA PUTRA HINDU Independent 11 SHIV NARAYAN Independent 12 SAROJ PRAJAPAT Independent 13 SOHANARAM RATHI Independent

SIKAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Amraram Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 Sita Devi Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Subhash Maharia Indian National Congress 4 Sumedhanand Saraswati Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Vijendra Kumar Bhartiya Jan Satta Party 6 Shivbhagwan Sardiwal Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal 7 Ajaypal Independent 8 Ankur Sharma Independent 9 Bansilal Kataria Independent 10 Bhagwan Sahay Independent 11 Bhagirath Singh Kharrte Bhadhadar Independent 12 Vikas Kumar Independent

The key candidates in the fray in the fifth phase are union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore from Jaipur rural, Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia from Jaipur rural, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh from Alwar.

Polling for 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan is being held in two phases. Voting for 13 seats was held earlier on April 29 while the remaining 12 will go to vote on May 6. Counting will be held on May 23.