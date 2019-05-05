Full list of candidates going to polls in Rajasthan in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting will take place in 12 constituencies of Rajasthan on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. The seats going to polls are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. While Ganganagar, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur PCs are reserved for Scheduled Castes, Dausa seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
There are 134 candidates, including 16 women, in the fray for these 12 Lok Sabha seats. Nearly, 2,31,79,623 voters including 1,10,755 service voters are eligible to vote in the fifth phase from the state. The electorate has 1,22,53,615 males, 1,09,25,883 female and 125 third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up 23,783 polling stations in the state for smooth conduct of polls in this phase.
The 134 candidates contesting the polls include 12 from Congress, 11 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 10 from Bahujan Samaj Party, 1 each from Communist Party of India and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, 68 Independents along with 31 others.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the polls in the fifth phase in Rajasthan:
ALWAR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Imran Khan
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Bhanwar Jitendra Singh
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Balak Nath
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Anoop Kumar Meghwal
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|Amit Jangir
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|Gulab Singh
|Poorvanchal Rashtriya Congress
|7
|Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta
|Independent
|8
|Anand Kumar Sain
|Independent
|9
|Tilak Raj Munjal
|Independent
|10
|Pawan Kumar Jain
|Independent
|11
|Madan Lal
|Independent
BHARATPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ABHIJEET KUMAR JATAV
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RANJEETA KOLI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|SURAJ PRADHAN JATAV
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|MANGAL RAM GODRA
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|5
|GHANSHYAM SINGH YADAV
|Independent
|6
|TEJVEER SINGH
|Independent
|7
|PURUSHOTTAM BABA
|Independent
|8
|SUNIL
|Independent
BIKANER
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BHAIRA RAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|MADAN GOPAL MEGHWAL
|Indian National Congress
|4
|SHYOPAT RAM
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|5
|GHANSHYAM MEGHWAL
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|TRILOKI NARAYAN HATILA
|Jan Sangharsh Virat Party
|7
|PUNAM CHAND ALIAS PUNEET DHAL
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|8
|ARJUN RAM
|Independent
|9
|BABULAL
|Independent
CHURU
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BALWAN POONIA
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|RAFIQUE MANDELIA
|Indian National Congress
|3
|RAHUL KASWAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|HARI SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|GOMATI DHARAMPAL KATARIA
|Bharat Rakshak Party (Democratic)
|6
|SATYAPAL BAUDDH
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|7
|ASLAM
|Independent
|8
|KUMBHA RAM MEENA
|Independent
|9
|DARARAM NAYAK
|Independent
|10
|BISHANARAM
|Independent
|11
|SHEELA SHEKHAWAT
|Independent
|12
|SUKHADEV MEGHWAL
|Independent
DAUSA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Jaskaur Meena
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Dwarka Prasad Maheshwara
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Savita Meena
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Chandra Prakash Meena
|Nationalist People's Front
|5
|Ramphool Meena
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|Rinku Kumar Meena
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|7
|Anju Dhanka
|Independent
|8
|Bimla Devi Meena
|Independent
|9
|Bharti Meena
|Independent
|10
|Maliram Nayaka
|Independent
|11
|Radhey Shyam Meena
|Independent
GANGANAGAR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|NIHAL CHAND
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BHARAT RAM MEGHWAL
|Indian National Congress
|3
|RAVTARAM
|Communist Party of India
|4
|LUNARAMA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|TITARA SINGH
|Independent
|6
|NARESH KUMAR
|Independent
|7
|DR. BALKRISHAN PANWAR
|Independent
|8
|BHAJAN SINGH GHAROO
|Independent
|9
|SATISH KUMAR
|Independent
JAIPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Umrao Salodia
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Jyoti Khandelwal
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Ram Charan Bohra
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Kuldeep Singh
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|Kailash Chand Jagarwal
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|Bhanwar Lal Joshi
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|7
|Ram Sahay Meena Kalky
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|8
|Sanjay Garg
|Swarna Bharat Party
|9
|P. Trilok Tiwari
|Rashtriya Samta Vikas Party
|10
|Kamal Bhargav
|Independent
|11
|Pankaj Patel
|Independent
|12
|Prashant Saini
|Independent
|13
|Babita Wadhwani
|Independent
|14
|Manoj Kumar Joshi
|Independent
|15
|Yakub Khan
|Independent
|16
|Yogesh Sharma
|Independent
|17
|Ram Charan Joshi
|Independent
|18
|Ram Janki Swami
|Independent
|19
|Ramlal Dhanaka
|Independent
|20
|Vinay Kumar Varma
|Independent
|21
|Virad Singla
|Independent
|22
|Sharad Chand Jain
|Independent
|23
|Shobhal Singh
|Independent
|24
|Haripal Bairwa
|Independent
JAIPUR RURAL
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KRISHNA POONIA
|Indian National Congress
|2
|COL. RAJYAVARDHAN RATHORE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|VIRENDER SINGH BIDHURI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|RAJENDRA KUMAR
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|5
|RAM NIWAS NENAWAT MEGHAWAL
|Bharat Rakshak Party (Democratic)
|6
|BANWARI LAL MEENA
|Independent
|7
|RAMSINGH KASANA
|Independent
|8
|VINOD SHARMA
|Independent
JHUNJHUNU
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|NARENDRA KUMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|SHARWAN KUMAR S/O GOKAL RAM
|Indian National Congress
|3
|AJAY PAL
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|4
|KRISHAN KUMAR JANGIR
|Rashtriya Mangalam Party
|5
|Dr. TEJPAL KATEWA
|Right to Recall Party
|6
|MAHANT AKASH GIRI
|Independent
|7
|KAILASH KARWASARA
|Independent
|8
|GURU GOKUL CHAND RASHTRAWADI
|Independent
|9
|BALDEV PRASAD SAINI
|Independent
|10
|BHIM SINGH
|Independent
|11
|MOHD. YUNUS
|Independent
|12
|SHARWAN KUMAR S/O HUKMA RAM
|Independent
KARAULI-DHOLPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|MANOJ RAJORIA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|RAMKUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|SANJAY KUMAR
|Indian National Congress
|4
|JEET RAM BAIRWA
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|5
|VIJAY BABU
|Prabuddha Republican Party
NAGAUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DR. JYOTI MIRDHA
|Indian National Congress
|2
|HANUMAN BENIWAL
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
|3
|HANUMANRAM
|Rashtriya Power Party
|4
|DHARMI CHAND
|Independent
|5
|DHARMENDRA
|Independent
|6
|PREM RAJ
|Independent
|7
|MADANLAL
|Independent
|8
|RAVINDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT
|Independent
|9
|RAM CHANDRA
|Independent
|10
|C.A. RASTRA PUTRA HINDU
|Independent
|11
|SHIV NARAYAN
|Independent
|12
|SAROJ PRAJAPAT
|Independent
|13
|SOHANARAM RATHI
|Independent
SIKAR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Amraram
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|Sita Devi
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Subhash Maharia
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Sumedhanand Saraswati
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|Vijendra Kumar
|Bhartiya Jan Satta Party
|6
|Shivbhagwan Sardiwal
|Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal
|7
|Ajaypal
|Independent
|8
|Ankur Sharma
|Independent
|9
|Bansilal Kataria
|Independent
|10
|Bhagwan Sahay
|Independent
|11
|Bhagirath Singh Kharrte Bhadhadar
|Independent
|12
|Vikas Kumar
|Independent
The key candidates in the fray in the fifth phase are union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore from Jaipur rural, Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia from Jaipur rural, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh from Alwar.
Polling for 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan is being held in two phases. Voting for 13 seats was held earlier on April 29 while the remaining 12 will go to vote on May 6. Counting will be held on May 23.